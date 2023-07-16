Saudi authorities arrest number of people in several drug busts

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested a number of people and seized large quantities of drugs in operations across the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Police in Riyadh arrested a Jordanian and a Saudi for using their vehicle and apartment as a den for distributing cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamine.

The contraband was seized along with firearms and sums of money that were in their possession.

Police in Madinah arrested a Saudi for using a house as a den to distribute hashish and 44,878 tablets of amphetamine. The money in his possession was seized.

The General Directorate for Narcotics Control arrested two Saudis in Tabuk for selling amphetamine, cannabis and methamphetamine, while Border Guard land patrols in Asir thwarted the smuggling of 49 kg of hashish.

In Jeddah, the General Directorate for Narcotics Control arrested three Pakistanis who possessed 10.7 kg of methamphetamine, and police in Jazan arrested a Yemeni in possession of 21 kg of hashish.

Two Saudis were arrested in the Eastern Province for dealing cannabis and tablets.

The authorities said legal action has been taken against all those arrested, and they have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Security authorities urge the public to report all information on any activities related to drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.