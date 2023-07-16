You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi authorities arrest number of people in several drug busts

Saudi authorities arrest number of people in several drug busts

Saudi authorities arrest number of people in several drug busts
Saudi authorities earlier seized over 1.8 million amphetamine tablets hidden in underground storages. (SPA file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2k8fp

Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities arrest number of people in several drug busts

Saudi authorities arrest number of people in several drug busts
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested a number of people and seized large quantities of drugs in operations across the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Police in Riyadh arrested a Jordanian and a Saudi for using their vehicle and apartment as a den for distributing cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamine.

The contraband was seized along with firearms and sums of money that were in their possession.

Police in Madinah arrested a Saudi for using a house as a den to distribute hashish and 44,878 tablets of amphetamine. The money in his possession was seized.

The General Directorate for Narcotics Control arrested two Saudis in Tabuk for selling amphetamine, cannabis and methamphetamine, while Border Guard land patrols in Asir thwarted the smuggling of 49 kg of hashish.

In Jeddah, the General Directorate for Narcotics Control arrested three Pakistanis who possessed 10.7 kg of methamphetamine, and police in Jazan arrested a Yemeni in possession of 21 kg of hashish.

Two Saudis were arrested in the Eastern Province for dealing cannabis and tablets.

The authorities said legal action has been taken against all those arrested, and they have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Security authorities urge the public to report all information on any activities related to drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world

Enter


keywords

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi authorities seize 1.24m amphetamine pills in Madinah
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities seize 1.24m amphetamine pills in Madinah
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 480,000 pills of controlled drug
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 480,000 pills of controlled drug

Makkah municipality honors Chinese pilgrims

Makkah municipality honors Chinese pilgrims
Updated 15 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Makkah municipality honors Chinese pilgrims

Makkah municipality honors Chinese pilgrims
Updated 15 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Makkah municipality leaders have hailed a group of Chinese pilgrims for keeping their camps at Arafat clean and picking up trash from a tunnel during Hajj.

Honoring the worshippers at his office, the deputy mayor of Makkah, Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi, thanked the pilgrims for their efforts in helping to keep the holy sites tidy, work recorded in a video that went viral on several social media platforms.

Mahmoud Damanhori, a member of the board of directors of Mashariq Co., responsible for overseeing the Chinese pilgrims this year, lauded the China Hajj Affairs office and its officials for their exceptional organization, coordination, leadership, and cooperation with service providers.

He told Arab News: “They left a lasting impression on everyone they interacted with. Before departing from Arafat to Muzdalifah, they ensured the camp was spotless, neatly arranging the mattresses to the side and thoroughly cleaning the area they occupied in Arafat.

“Through their actions, they set a wonderful example for everyone, demonstrating their refined behavior,” he said.

Around 9,770 Chinese pilgrims performed the spiritual journey this year.

Damanhori noted that Islam promoted cleanliness and high ethical standards, and the Chinese pilgrims had adhered to the principles without being prompted.

Musa Boi Long, secretary-general of the China Hajj affairs office, thanked the CEO of Mashariq, Waheed Murad, for the services provided to the Chinese pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Makkah Chinese pilgrims

Related

Pilgrims arrive in Makkah on the Haramain High-Speed Railway. (File/@haramainrailway)
Saudi Arabia
More than 750,000 passengers used Haramain railway during Hajj
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the start of the Umrah season by beginning the issuance of electronic visas.
Saudi Arabia
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issues e-visas for start of season

Saudi entrepreneurs to scale up India collaborations after G20 meetings 

Prince Fahad bin Mansour (C) attends a signing ceremony between Singaporean firm Codesurance and Saudi company Healthgena.
Prince Fahad bin Mansour (C) attends a signing ceremony between Singaporean firm Codesurance and Saudi company Healthgena.
Updated 16 July 2023

Saudi entrepreneurs to scale up India collaborations after G20 meetings 

Prince Fahad bin Mansour (C) attends a signing ceremony between Singaporean firm Codesurance and Saudi company Healthgena.
  • Saudi delegates sign agreements with Indian, Singaporean companies
  • Prince Fahad bin Mansour says more ‘will be announced very soon’ 
Updated 16 July 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: New Saudi-Indian collaborations are going to be announced in the near future, Prince Fahad bin Mansour has told Arab News after a successful exhibition of the Kingdom’s projects and investment opportunities at the G20 young entrepreneurs’ summit in New Delhi. 

Prince Fahad, the chair of the board of directors of Entrepreneurship Vision and president of the Saudi G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance, led Saudi Arabia’s delegation to the YEA Summit on July 13-15. 

Hosted by Young Indians, a group of young businessmen from the Confederation of Indian Industry, the summit was held as part of the program of India’s presidency of the world’s largest economies. 

Its strategic partners were the Kingdom’s investment brand Invest Saudi and the smart city megaproject NEOM. 

“I think that it was a huge success today what India did with the G20 YEA Summit,” Prince Fahad told Arab News in an exclusive interview as the summit wrapped up on Saturday. “It’s my third time here in India in one month, so every time I come, they exceed the expectations.” 

Only two weeks earlier, he represented Saudi Arabia at the meetings and summit of Startup20 — one of 11 official engagement groups of G20. 

“I think that I will probably (be) coming again very soon,” he said. “Today we signed three (memoranda of understanding) — two Saudi companies with two Indian companies, and one Saudi company with a Singaporean company. And that is just the beginning of what we are looking to have in the next coming days and months.” 

Saudi-Indian collaborations were mostly in the technology sector — particularly health tech and fintech — and in the food and beverage sector. 

“In health tech, we have some entities from the private sector as investors that are looking for opportunities over here, and we found a lot of investors from India that are planning to invest in Saudi (Arabia). So, I think what we have is a huge opportunity and we’re going to capitalize on that as we move forward,” Prince Fahad said. 

“There are a lot of things that will be announced very soon.” 

The Saudi delegation consisted of more than 40 leaders from both the public and private sectors, of whom a third were women involved in startups based on high-tech innovation in engineering and science. 

“I’m very happy with our participation. I’m also happy how the Saudi delegation interacted with the G20 delegates and as well the other countries that were invited,” Prince Fahad said. 

“I hope that we’ll always add great value to the entrepreneurship ecosystem, not only in Saudi (Arabia), but for the whole world.” 

Topics: Saudi Arabia India G20

Related

Saudi Arabia concludes participation at G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit 2023
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia concludes participation at G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit 2023
Young Indian entrepreneurs seek ‘strategic alliances’ with Saudi Arabia at G20 meet video
World
Young Indian entrepreneurs seek ‘strategic alliances’ with Saudi Arabia at G20 meet

Saudi Islamic minister meets president of Islamic Sheikhdom of Montenegro

Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh meets with the the Grand Mufti of Montenegro, Rifaat Vizic, in Podgorica.
Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh meets with the the Grand Mufti of Montenegro, Rifaat Vizic, in Podgorica.
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Islamic minister meets president of Islamic Sheikhdom of Montenegro

Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh meets with the the Grand Mufti of Montenegro, Rifaat Vizic, in Podgorica.
  • Al-Asheikh said that the Kingdom provides great services to Muslims in various countries
  • Vizic thanked the Saudi government for its effort to serve Muslims around the world, particularly Muslims in Montenegro
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met with the President of the Islamic Sheikhdom and Grand Mufti of Montenegro, Rifaat Vizic, in Podgorica, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Al-Asheikh said that the Kingdom, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, provides great services to Muslims in various countries.

He added that the Kingdom is keen to build bridges of communication with other countries, stemming from its moral and religious duty, and relentless pursuit to serve Islam and Muslims everywhere.

Vizic thanked the Saudi government for its effort to serve Muslims around the world, particularly Muslims in Montenegro, adding that his country is keen to boost cooperation with the Kingdom and benefit from its pioneering experience.

The meeting was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Albania, non-resident in Montenegro, Faisal bin Ghazi Hefzi.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Montenegro

Related

Saudi Arabia concludes participation at G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit 2023
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia concludes participation at G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit 2023
Saudi authorities announce new strategy for pilgrim service system
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities announce new strategy for pilgrim service system

Saudi Arabia concludes participation at G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit 2023

Saudi Arabia concludes participation at G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit 2023
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia concludes participation at G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit 2023

Saudi Arabia concludes participation at G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit 2023
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The leaders of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit have emphasized the significance of sustainable and comprehensive international trade and the need to promote cooperation in transitioning to green energy and adopting circular economy practices more rapidly.

The comments were issued in a final statement following the conclusion of the three-day summit in New Delhi, India, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The summit saw active participation from the Saudi delegation, led by Prince Fahd bin Mansour bin Nasser, chairman of the YEA and founder and chairman of the board of directors of the Entrepreneurship Vision Association.

The Saudi delegation included Prince Sultan bin Mansour bin Nasser, a member of the board of directors of the Entrepreneurship Vision Association and Saudi Sherpa of the Young Entrepreneurs Alliance. It also included Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Entrepreneurship Vision Association Abdulaziz Al-Saif.

Representatives from the Ministry of Investment, NEOM, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Monsha’at Bank, the Quality of Life Program, STC Company, as well as several start-ups, entrepreneurs and investors, were also part of the Kingdom’s delegation.

During his speech at the summit’s closing ceremony, the head of the Saudi delegation expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support of the Saudi entrepreneurial ecosystem.

During his remarks on the opportunities for entrepreneurs in the Kingdom, Prince Fahd highlighted the global entrepreneurs’ exhibition, BIBAN 2023, which was held in the capital, Riyadh, as well as the LEAP International Technical Conference focusing on technological and digital entrepreneurship.

He called on entrepreneurs to join the more than 1,000 other entrepreneurs present and participate in building the futuristic city of NEOM.

Prince Fahd said that the Saudi investment umbrella, supported by the Ministry of Investment, would cover both entrepreneurs and investors.

The Saudi delegation took part in various dialogue sessions, visits and bilateral meetings, which resulted in the signing of several agreements and proposals, and partnerships were created with numerous investors and entrepreneurs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit

Related

Saudi women forge tech collaborations at G20 young entrepreneurs meeting video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women forge tech collaborations at G20 young entrepreneurs meeting
Saudi delegation prepares for G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in India
Saudi Arabia
Saudi delegation prepares for G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in India

Saudi Hawks captivate audiences for second day at UK air show

Saudi Hawks captivate audiences for second day at UK air show
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Hawks captivate audiences for second day at UK air show

Saudi Hawks captivate audiences for second day at UK air show
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi Hawks aerobatic team, representing the Royal Saudi Air Force, continued their captivating aerial displays for the second consecutive day of the Royal International Air Tattoo 2023 exhibition, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Saturday.

The Hawks showcased their remarkable skills and precision through an awe-inspiring air show, captivating audiences with a series of intricate formations and complex maneuvers at the RAF Fairford base in Gloucestershire, UK.

In addition to their aerial performances, the team also had a dedicated tent at the exhibition, which drew a large number of visitors. Attendees enjoyed Saudi coffee and explored an assortment of souvenirs, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Royal Saudi Air Force presented its A330 MRTT aircraft, a highly efficient and versatile refueling tanker, as part of the exhibition.

The aircraft’s multi-role capabilities were on full display, further enhancing the presence of the Saudi delegation.

The RIAT 2023 has attracted more than 56 teams from around the world, who are set to participate in this prestigious event, adding to the grandeur and international appeal of the exhibition.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Hawks performance stuns audiences at RIAT 2023 in UK video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Hawks performance stuns audiences at RIAT 2023 in UK
Update Saudi Arabia’s Falcons Aerobatic Team has arrived in the UK to participate in the Royal International Air Tattoo 2023 exhibition photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Falcons arrive in UK for RIAT airshow display

Latest updates

Jordan, World Bank sign $250m agreement for water sector efficiency project
Jordan, World Bank sign $250m agreement for water sector efficiency project
Infant among dead as building collapses in Egypt’s Beheira governorate
Two people were killed on Sunday after a building collapsed in Beheira governorate, northern Egypt. (File/AFP)
ADNOC in talks with Austria’s OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 
ADNOC in talks with Austria’s OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 
Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn
Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn
Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  
Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.