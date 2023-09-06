You are here

  • Home
  • Canadian man accused of running over and killing a Muslim family pleads not guilty

Canadian man accused of running over and killing a Muslim family pleads not guilty

Nathaniel Veltman is escorted while leaving trial outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ontario, Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. (AP)
Nathaniel Veltman is escorted while leaving trial outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ontario, Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jpa72

Updated 06 September 2023
AP

Canadian man accused of running over and killing a Muslim family pleads not guilty

Nathaniel Veltman is escorted while leaving trial outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ontario, Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. (AP
  • Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

WINDSOR, Ontario: A Canadian man accused of deliberately running over and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, as jury selection for his trial started.
Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family members with his truck as they were out for a walk on the evening of June 6, 2021. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
Standing next to the accused as the court registrar read the charges, defense lawyer Christopher Hicks entered not guilty pleas on Veltman’s behalf.
Veltman, who wore a long-sleeve white shirt and black pants in court, was sitting quietly between his defense lawyers Hicks and Peter Ketcheson during the jury selection process.
Jury selection was set to continue on Wednesday for the trial that is expected to last 12 weeks.
Superior Court Justice Renee Pomerance ruled last year that a change of venue is warranted in the case, moving the trial from London to Windsor, Ontario.
The reasons for that decision, as well as the evidence and arguments presented in court, cannot be disclosed due to a publication ban.
Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack. The couple’s 9-year-old son was also seriously hurt but survived.
Pomerance said the prosecution is alleging that Veltman, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, was motivated by extremist right-wing views associated with white supremacy when he intentionally drove his truck over a curb to strike the Muslim family members.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
The attack on the Afzaal family sent waves of shock, grief and fear across Canada and spurred ongoing calls for measures to combat Islamophobia in the country.
The City of London dedicated a garden to the Afzaal family.

 

Topics: Canada Nathaniel Veltman Afzal

Related

'Stand against hate': Pakistan-origin Canadian Muslim family loses three generations in attack
Pakistan
'Stand against hate': Pakistan-origin Canadian Muslim family loses three generations in attack
Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida
World
Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida

UK to ban Russia’s Wagner Group as ‘terrorist’ organization: reports

UK to ban Russia’s Wagner Group as ‘terrorist’ organization: reports
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

UK to ban Russia’s Wagner Group as ‘terrorist’ organization: reports

UK to ban Russia’s Wagner Group as ‘terrorist’ organization: reports
  • “Wagner is a violent and destructive organization which has acted as a military tool of Vladimir Putin’s Russia overseas,” the newspaper quoted Braverman as saying
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

LONDON: Britain is to ban Russian mercenary outfit the Wagner Group as a terrorist organization, media reports said on Tuesday, quoting Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
The UK was set to make the Wagner Group a “proscribed” organization under anti-terror laws, putting it on a par with Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, a report in the Daily Mail said.
“Wagner is a violent and destructive organization which has acted as a military tool of Vladimir Putin’s Russia overseas,” the newspaper quoted Braverman as saying.
“While Putin’s regime decides what to do with the monster it created, Wagner’s continuing destabilising activities only continue to serve the Kremlin’s political goals.”
Under the Terrorism Act 2000 the home secretary has the power to proscribe an organization if they believe it is involved in terrorism.
A proscription order makes it a criminal offense to support the group.
“They are terrorists, plain and simple — and this proscription order makes that clear in UK law,” a BBC report added, quoting the minister.
“Wagner has been involved in looting, torture and barbarous murders,” Braverman added in the Daily Mail.
The group’s operations in Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa “are a threat to global security,” she said.
“That is why we are proscribing this terrorist organization and continuing to aid Ukraine wherever we can in its fight against Russia.”
Draft measures to ban the Wagner Group under the act will be laid in Parliament on Wednesday, the reports said.
In July, Britain announced sanctions against 13 individuals and businesses it said had links to the Russian group in Africa, accusing it of crimes there including killings and torture.
The people and entities targeted — which are no longer able to deal with UK citizens, companies and banks, and have any UK assets frozen — were allegedly involved in Wagner’s activities in Mali, Central African Republic (CAR) and Sudan.
They included the purported head of Wagner in Mali, Ivan Aleksandrovitch Maslov; its chief in CAR, Vitalii Viktorovitch Perfilev; and the group’s operations head there, Konstantin Aleksandrovitch Pikalov.
Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died last month in a plane crash, had already been sanctioned by Britain alongside several of his key commanders who had participated in Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Prigozhin — a Kremlin confidant turned “traitor” — died two months after ordering his troops to topple Russia’s military leadership.
 

 

Topics: Wagner group The United Kingdom

Related

Wagner ‘skull’ flag flies over empty Prigozhin plane crash site in Russia
World
Wagner ‘skull’ flag flies over empty Prigozhin plane crash site in Russia
This undated photograph provided by the French military shows three Russian mercenaries in northern Mali. (AP)
World
After Wagner chief death, Russia vows to keep helping Mali

Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., Aug. 17, 2019. (AP)
Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., Aug. 17, 2019. (AP)
Updated 5 min 59 sec ago
AP

Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., Aug. 17, 2019. (AP)
  • Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio says Jan 6 riots were national embarrassment
  • Sentence is longest so far among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases
Updated 5 min 59 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for orchestrating his far-right extremist group’s attack on the US Capitol in a failed bid to stop the transfer of presidential power after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.
Tarrio’s sentence is the longest so far among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases, topping the 18-year sentences that Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and one-time Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean each received after juries convicted them of seditious conspiracy and other charges.
It comes as the Justice Department prepares to put Trump on trial at the same courthouse in Washington on charges that the then-president illegally schemed to cling to power that he knew had been stripped away by voters.
The Tarrio case — and hundreds of others like it — function as a vivid reminder of the violent chaos fueled by Trump’s lies around the election and the extent to which his false claims helped inspire right-wing extremists who ultimately stormed the Capitol to thwart the peaceful transfer of power.
Rising to speak before the sentence was handed down, Tarrio pleaded for leniency, describing Jan. 6 as a “national embarrassment,” and apologizing to the police officers who defended the Capitol and the lawmakers who fled in fear. His voice cracked as he expressed remorse for letting down his family and vowed that he is done with politics.
“I am not a political zealot. Inflicting harm or changing the results of the election was not my goal,” Tarrio said.
“Please show me mercy,” he said, adding, “I ask you that you not take my 40s from me.”
US District Judge Timothy Kelly, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, said Tarrio was motivated by “revolutionary zeal” to lead the conspiracy that resulted in “200 men, amped up for battle, encircling the Capitol.” Noting that Tarrio had not previously shown any public remorse for his crimes, the judge said a stiff punishment was necessary to deter future political violence.
“It can’t happen again. It can’t happen again,” the judge repeated.
Standing before the judge in orange jail garb, Tarrio lowered his head after the sentence was read, then squared his shoulders and put his hands before his back.
Prosecutors had sought 33 years behind bars for Tarrio, describing him as the ringleader of a plot to use violence to shatter the cornerstone of American democracy and overturn the election victory by Joe Biden, a Democrat, over Trump, the Republican incumbent.
Prosecutor Conor Mulroe told the judge that the Proud Boys came dangerously close to succeeding in their plot to stop the transfer of presidential power — and noted that “it didn’t take rifles or explosives.”
“There was a very real possibility we were going to wake up on Jan. 7 in a full-blown constitutional crisis,” Mulroe said, with “300 million Americans having no idea who the next president would be or how it would be decided.”
The prosecutor urged the judge to ensure that “consequences are abundantly clear to anyone who might be unhappy with the results of 2024, 2028, 2032 or any future election for as long as this case is remembered.”
Tarrio wasn’t in Washington, D.C, when Proud Boys members joined thousands of Trump supporters, who smashed windows, beat police officers and poured into the House and Senate chambers as lawmakers met to certify Biden’s victory. But prosecutors say the 39-year-old Miami resident organized and led the Proud Boys’ assault from afar, inspiring followers with his charisma and penchant for propaganda.
Tarrio had been arrested two days before the Capitol riot on charges that he defaced a Black Lives Matter banner during an earlier rally in the nation’s capital, and he had complied with a judge’s order to leave the city after his arrest.
The judge agreed with prosecutors that the Proud Boys’ crimes could be punished as “terrorism” — increasing the recommended sentence under federal guidelines. But he ultimately sentenced the Proud Boys to prison terms shorter than what prosecutors were seeking.
The backbone of the government’s case was hundreds of messages exchanged by Proud Boys in the days leading up to Jan. 6 that prosecutors say showed how the extremists saw themselves as revolutionaries and celebrated the Capitol attack, which sent lawmakers running into hiding.
As Proud Boys swarmed the Capitol, Tarrio cheered them on from afar, writing on social media, “Do what must be done.” In a Proud Boys encrypted group chat later that day someone asked what they should do next. Tarrio responded, “Do it again.”
“Make no mistake,” Tarrio wrote in another message. “We did this.”
Tarrio’s lawyers denied the Proud Boys had any plan to attack the Capitol or stop the certification of Biden’s victory. They argued that prosecutors used Tarrio as a scapegoat for Trump, who spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House on Jan. 6 and urged his supporters to “fight like hell.”
Tarrio is the final Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy to receive his punishment. Three fellow Proud Boys found guilty by a Washington jury of the rarely used sedition charge were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 15 to 18 years.
The Justice Department is appealing the 18-year prison sentence of Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy in a separate case, as well as the sentences of other members of his antigovernment militia group that were lighter than what prosecutors had sought. Prosecutors had requested 25 years in prison for Rhodes.

 

Topics: Donald Trump Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio US Capitol riots

Related

4 men linked to neo-fascist Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol
World
4 men linked to neo-fascist Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol
New York attorney general seeks immediate verdict in fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump
World
New York attorney general seeks immediate verdict in fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump

New book details Biden-Obama frictions and says Harris sought roles ‘away from the spotlight’

President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP)
President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP)
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

New book details Biden-Obama frictions and says Harris sought roles ‘away from the spotlight’

President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP)
  • Foer’s book says Biden tried to treat Harris more respectfully than he felt Obama often had treated him as vice president, calling her “the vice president” instead of “my vice president”
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: A new book about Joe Biden portrays the president as someone whose middle-class upbringing helped foster a resentment of intellectual elitism that shaped his political career and sometimes caused strain with his onetime boss, Harvard-educated Barack Obama.
Biden, who spent eight years as Obama’s vice president, told a friend that Obama couldn’t even curse properly, according to “The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future.”
Released Tuesday and written by Franklin Foer, a staff writer for The Atlantic, the book says Biden said Obama was unable to deliver a “f— — you” with “the right elongation of vowels and the necessary hardness of consonants; it was how they must curse in the ivory tower.”
Now, as the president runs for reelection, the early frontrunner among Republicans is former President Donald Trump, whose supporters can sometimes resent the perceived elitism of Washington’s political class — suggesting some overlap with Biden.
The anecdote also may resonate with Democrats. Ardent supporters of both Biden and Obama fondly recall the then-vice president telling Obama in a private aside that was captured on a hot mic, “This is a big f— -ing deal,” during the signing ceremony for Obama’s signature health care law in 2010.
Foer’s book offers a deep examination of Biden’s first two years in office, which the author describes as encompassing a lot of “flailing” before the president began to cement his legacy through signature policy achievements and “creative diplomacy” that helped rally the world behind Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion.
The 80-year-old Biden continues to face questions about his age, and Foer calls it “striking” that Biden attends few meetings or public events before 10 a.m. In private, Biden would “occasionally admit to friends he felt tired,” the book says.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked last week by a reporter citing an early excerpt from Foer’s book if personal fatigue might help explain why Biden’s morning schedule was often light. She responded, “That’s a ridiculous assumption to make.”
Jean-Pierre referred back to that exchange during her briefing with reporters at the White House on Tuesday, and provided updated comment, saying that administration officials had now “seen the context of the excerpt.” She said the book was actually praising Biden for helping to push major legislation through Congress and unify global support around Ukraine.
It “seemed to be making the opposite overall point about how the value of his experience and wisdom resulted in rallying the free world against authoritarianism,” she said.
Jean-Pierre also said “there’s gonna be a range, always, a range of books that are about every administration” that would feature “a variety of claims.”
“That’s not unusual. That happens all the time,” she said. “And we’re not going to litigate here.”
Foer’s book also describes struggles by Vice President Kamala Harris to carve out a role for herself as Biden’s No. 2 that have been well-documented previously. But Foer suggests Harris may have hurt her own cause in that area, initially asking to be in charge of relations with Scandinavia because it was “away from the spotlight.”
The book reports that the vice president was initially excited about helping the administration tackle the root causes of immigration that have seen so many Central American migrants seeking asylum arrive at the US-Mexico border — but that she eventually began to accept conventional wisdom that it was a thankless assignment.
Foer’s book says Biden tried to treat Harris more respectfully than he felt Obama often had treated him as vice president, calling her “the vice president” instead of “my vice president.” But, during his early days in office, as Biden was convening his team to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Biden joked that the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, should sit in the vice president’s seat.
“The Last Politician” describes the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. It says that when Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, relayed to the president that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country, leaving Kabul to fall to the Taliban, Biden declared in frustration, “Give me a break!”
It also reports that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton personally intervened to help many women whose work in Afghanistan made them potential targets for the Taliban. She directed a group of them to wear white scarfs so they could be identified by US Marines guarding the Kabul airport, and unilaterally contacted world leaders to find places for their eventual evacuation flights to land.
The book says Clinton’s call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew a personal rebuke from Sullivan, former close adviser to Clinton, who told her “What are you doing calling the Ukrainian government?”
“I wouldn’t have to call if you guys would,” Clinton responded, according to Foer’s book.

 

Topics: Joe Biden Barak Obama

Related

Biden taps political veteran Lew as Israel envoy
Middle-East
Biden taps political veteran Lew as Israel envoy
Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative
World
Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative

UN releases $125 million for 14 underfunded humanitarian crises around the world

UN releases $125 million for 14 underfunded humanitarian crises around the world
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

UN releases $125 million for 14 underfunded humanitarian crises around the world

UN releases $125 million for 14 underfunded humanitarian crises around the world
  • Afghanistan and Yemen top the list of recipients, with each getting $20 million, followed by Burkina Faso and Myanmar at $9 million each and Mali, Haiti and Venezuela at $8 million each
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations released $125 million from its emergency relief fund Tuesday to boost underfunded humanitarian operations in 14 countries around the world, saying needs are skyrocketing.
Afghanistan and Yemen top the list of recipients, with each getting $20 million, followed by Burkina Faso and Myanmar at $9 million each and Mali, Haiti and Venezuela at $8 million each.
The UN Central Emergency Relief Fund known will also provide $6.5 million to both Central African Republic and Mozambique, $6 million to both Cameroon and the Palestinian territories and $4 million to Malawi.
The fund will also provide $8 million to support refugee operations in Bangladesh and $6 million for refugees in Uganda.
“It is a cruel reality that in many humanitarian operations, aid agencies are scraping along with very little funding right at a time when people’s needs compel them to scale up,” UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in announcing the new allocations:
He said the Central Emergency Relief Fund can fill some gaps and save lives thanks to the generosity of a wide range of donors, “but we need individual donors to step up as well — this is a fund by all and for all.”
This year, the UN has appealed for more than $55 billion — a record — to help 250 million people affected by conflict, climate, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, displacement and other crises. But so far, its appeal has received about $16 billion, under 30 percent of the funds needed.
The $125 million from the Central Emergency Relief Fund brings the total amount allocated to underfunded emergencies this year to more than $270 million, the largest amount since the fund was established in 2005.
The UN humanitarian office said this reflects “skyrocketing humanitarian needs and the fact that regular donor funding is not keeping pace.”
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said millions of people will go hungry this year unless donors provide the nearly $39 billion still needed to meet the UN’s appeal.
He pointed to Tuesday’s announcement from the UN World Food Program that it is being forced to cut an additional 2 million hungry people in Afghanistan from food assistance this month because of a lack of funding. That brings the total number of Afghans who have lost aid this year to 10 million.
In the coming months, the World Food Program said, it can provide food to only 3 million people. The Rome-based agency said $1 billion would be required for it to reach the 21 million people in need for the next six months.

Topics: humanitarian crises United Nations

Related

UN chief issues new plea to fight humanitarian crises
Middle-East
UN chief issues new plea to fight humanitarian crises
Yemen truce could help reverse humanitarian crisis: UN
Middle-East
Yemen truce could help reverse humanitarian crisis: UN

Death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in UK was ‘an accident,’ grandfather claims

Death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in UK was ‘an accident,’ grandfather claims
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in UK was ‘an accident,’ grandfather claims

Death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in UK was ‘an accident,’ grandfather claims
  • Grandfather says that Urfan, Sara’s father,  left the UK ‘because of fear'
  • It is believed three family members  flew to Pakistan with their five children the day before Sara’s body was found
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The father of Sara Sharif, a 10-year-old found dead at her home in the English town of Woking in Surrey on Aug. 10, claims his daughter’s death was an accident, according to the girl’s grandfather.

Post-mortem tests reportedly revealed that Sara had sustained “multiple and extensive injuries.” The cause of death has yet to be determined but investigators have been told it is “likely to be unnatural,” according to Sky News.

Police in the UK want to speak to Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, his partner, Beinash Batool, and his brother, Faisal Shahzad Malik. It is believed that they traveled to Pakistan with their five children the day before Sara’s body was discovered.

Pakistani police have been searching for them for several weeks but have yet to locate them. Officers believe the family arrived at Islamabad International Airport early on Aug. 10, traveled to Jhelum, where they stayed for a few days, then spent a few hours in the village of Domeli before leaving there on Aug. 13.

Sara’s grandfather, Mohammed Sharif, said he saw his son while Urfan was in Jhelum, the city in which he was raised.

“It was an accident,” the 68-year-old told the BBC, referring to Sara’s death. “He didn’t tell me how it happened.”

Asked why his son had traveled to Pakistan if his daughter’s death was an accident, he replied: “Because of fear. His daughter died and when you go under so much trauma, obviously you can’t think properly.”

When pressed on his son’s decision to fly to Pakistan, he added: “All I can say is that they should have faced the case. They should have stayed there and faced it instead (of coming to Pakistan). They will ultimately go back to the UK and face their case.

“I have a deep sorrow that my granddaughter passed. The grief will stay with me for the rest of my life. Everything about her was so beautiful. You cannot single out one thing; she was a very lovely granddaughter.”

Speaking during a TV interview, Mohammed had a message for his son and those who fled from the UK with him: “Wherever they are, they will be able to listen to this. I say they should come out, defend their case, whatever it is. They should answer the questions. I don’t say they should stay in hiding.”

He denied having any other, more recent contact with his son.

Last month, authorities in Jhelum told Sky News that Imran Sharif, Sara’s uncle, had been held in custody. He allegedly told officers: “Beinash was home with the children. Sara fell down the stairs and broke her neck. Beinash panicked and phoned Urfan.”

Members of the Sharif family in Jhelum have taken police to court twice for alleged unlawful detention of several of Urfan’s brothers and brothers-in-law. After the first time it happened, police said they would not arrest them again.

“We have had so many problems the last three weeks,” Mohammed told the BBC. “Some of my sons are on the run, others are with the police. No one is making contact with us because of fear of the police.”
 

Topics: Sara Sharif

Related

Relative of Sara Sharif’s stepmother urges her to hand herself in
World
Relative of Sara Sharif’s stepmother urges her to hand herself in
Sara Sharif was found dead at her home on Aug. 10 by police in the UK after receiving a phone call from her father Urfan Sharif.
World
Pakistan police widen search as dead schoolgirl’s family use media to stay ‘one step ahead’

Latest updates

US envoy in Chad to spotlight Sudan atrocities she calls ‘reminiscent’ of Darfur 2004
US envoy in Chad to spotlight Sudan atrocities she calls ‘reminiscent’ of Darfur 2004
Fighting between rival US-backed groups in Syria could undermine war against Daesh
Fighting between rival US-backed groups in Syria could undermine war against Daesh
Palestine refugees focus of discussion between Arab League, UNRWA chiefs’
Palestine refugees focus of discussion between Arab League, UNRWA chiefs’
’Fearless’ France favorites for ex-All Black Sonny Bill Williams
’Fearless’ France favorites for ex-All Black Sonny Bill Williams
Ganna wins Vuelta time trial as Evenepoel hurts rivals
Ganna wins Vuelta time trial as Evenepoel hurts rivals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.