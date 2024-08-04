Lyles aims to rescue US sprinting’s honor in 100m at Olympics

You are here

Noah Lyles, of the US, prepares for a heat in the men's 100-meter at the 2024 Summer Olympics Saturday in Saint-Denis, France. (AP)
Updated 04 August 2024
AP
  • The world’s fastest men have to navigate a semifinal at 1805 GMT before returning for the final at 1950 GMT
  • On the final day of the swimming program, Leon Marchand goes for a remarkable fifth gold of this Games in the 4x100m medley relay
  • Djokovic insists Alcaraz will be the “favorite” for gold on the clay of Roland Garros
Updated 04 August 2024
AP
PARIS: Noah Lyles has a chance on Sunday to land the Olympic men’s 100m title and restore pride to US sprinting, while Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in a mouthwatering men’s singles final.

On the final day of the swimming program at La Defense Arena, Leon Marchand goes for a remarkable fifth gold of this Games in the 4x100m medley relay.

Marchand has rapidly become the darling of the French crowd, who have turned every one of his swims into a party.

But Lyles will draw much of the focus on the ninth day of full action, as the Stade de France’s lilac track is the setting for what promises to be a memorable men’s 100m showdown.

The Americans will be smarting after hot favorite Sha’Carri Richardson suffered a surprise defeat to Julien Alfred in the rainy women’s 100m final on Saturday.

Alfred, quietly spoken in contrast to the brash Richardson, won the first medal in Olympic history for the tiny Caribbean nation of St. Lucia — and made it gold for good measure.

Lyles, 27, has long claimed he is the rightful heir to Usain Bolt, the peerless Jamaican whose reign as Olympic sprint champion stretched for three Games.

Having won the world title last year, Lyles knows he needs to deliver to back up his claims but his unconvincing heat on Saturday, in which he made an atrocious start, might have sounded some alarms.

Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson looked in ominous form, running 10 seconds flat despite easing down significantly in the final stages.

Italy’s Marcell Jacobs, defending Olympic champion after his stunning win in the Covid-affected Tokyo Olympics, scraped through his heat in 10.05 sec.

The world’s fastest men have to navigate a semifinal at 1805 GMT before returning for the final at 1950 GMT.

In other athletics action, Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh carries the weight of her beleaguered nation’s hopes on her shoulders in the women’s high jump final.

Mahuchikh set the world record of 2.10m in Paris a few weeks ago — and some of the pressure was removed from her shoulders when Ukraine’s women’s sabre fencing team won their nation’s first gold of these Games on Saturday.

Djokovic insists Alcaraz will be the “favorite” for gold on the clay of Roland Garros in the latest instalment of tennis’s generational power grab.

At 37, Djokovic would be the oldest Olympic tennis singles champion since the sport returned to the Games at Seoul in 1988.

At 21, Alcaraz would be the youngest of all time.

Victory would also make Djokovic only the fifth player to complete the Golden Slam of all four majors plus an Olympic title.

Tokyo gold medallist Xander Schauffele heads into Sunday’s final round of the men’s golf competition tied for the lead with Spain’s Jon Rahm on 14-under par. GB’s Tommy Fleetwood is a stroke behind.

American Schauffele, the world’s form player after winning maiden major titles at the PGA Championship and the British Open this year, carded a three-under-par 68 in his third round at Le Golf National on Saturday.

Badminton semifinals will see India’s Lakshya Sen clashing with reigning champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the standout men’s singles match.

One of the two women boxers at the center of a row about gender eligibility, Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, is also back in action on Sunday.

China are leading the medals table after eight days of full competition on 16 golds, with the USA up to second place on 14.

Hosts France have had a stellar first week and stand third with 12 golds.

UAE’s Rashed Al-Qemzi lands Match Race title at UIM F2 World Championship

UAE’s Rashed Al-Qemzi lands Match Race title at UIM F2 World Championship
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

UAE’s Rashed Al-Qemzi lands Match Race title at UIM F2 World Championship

UAE’s Rashed Al-Qemzi lands Match Race title at UIM F2 World Championship
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Rashed Al-Qemzi, the four-time world champion from the Abu Dhabi Powerboat team, won the Match Race title on Friday during the second round of the UIM F2 World Championship in Tonsberg, Norway.

The competition featured 18 boats vying for the title through various qualifying rounds, UAE state news agency WAM reported

Al-Qemzi advanced through the qualifiers, ultimately beating Sweden’s Mathilda Wiberg in the final round to claim the title.

The Grand Final, which is the main race of the second round of the championship, will take place on Sunday, determining the round’s overall champion, while the Fastest Lap race will also be held.

Esports World Cup set for ‘Super Sunday’ of finals

Esports World Cup set for ‘Super Sunday’ of finals
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Esports World Cup set for ‘Super Sunday’ of finals

Esports World Cup set for ‘Super Sunday’ of finals
  • The Apex Legends final starts at 6.15 p.m. at the SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, while Honor of Kings starts at 6.30 p.m. and Rainbow Six Siege at 7 p.m.
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Esports World Cup is set for a ‘Super Sunday’ of action as the world’s largest gaming and esports festival welcomes three finals with a total prize pool of $7 million.

The SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City plays host to a mouthwatering array of final clashes in the Honor of Kings Invitational Series 2024 Midseason, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege.

With the eight-week long Esports World Cup awarding a total prize pool of $60 million, the largest in the history of esports, Sunday will see $3 million presented to the Honor of Kings winners. The champions in the other two tournaments will each earn $2 million.

In the much-anticipated Honor of Kings semi-finals on Sunday, LGD Gaming MY face Keyd Stars. The winner will play the victor of fan favorites KPL Dream Team versus AG Global in the final later that day.

In the quarterfinals on Saturday, LGD Gaming MY beat Loops 2-0, with Keyd Stars and KPL Dream Team getting the better of Weibo Gaming MY and Impunity respectively by the same scoreline. AG Global advanced to the semifinal stage by defeating Team Secret 2-1.

The Rainbow Six Siege final on Sunday will see the winner of Team Liquid against w7m esports go head-to-head against whoever triumphs between Team BDS and Furia.

Apex Legends saw Saudi sides Team Falcons and Twisted Minds finish first and second in Group A, while Swedish team Alliance topped Group B with UK outfit EXO Clan the best of the rest.

The Apex Legends final takes place from 6.15 p.m. at the SEF Arena on Sunday, while Honor of Kings starts at 6.30 p.m. and Rainbow Six Siege at 7 p.m.

Schauffele and Rahm share lead in a star-heavy chase for Olympic gold in golf

Schauffele and Rahm share lead in a star-heavy chase for Olympic gold in golf
Updated 04 August 2024
AP
Follow

Schauffele and Rahm share lead in a star-heavy chase for Olympic gold in golf

Schauffele and Rahm share lead in a star-heavy chase for Olympic gold in golf
  • Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm were tied for the lead Saturday, one shot clear of Tommy Fleetwood
  • Seven of the leading 10 qualifiers for the Paris Games were within five shots of the lead
  • The swings in momentum were plenty, and so were the possibilities going into Sunday
Updated 04 August 2024
AP

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France: Golf finally has some Olympic buzz from a big and boisterous gallery, and it has the star power to match going into the final round of the men’s competition with medals finally at stake.

Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm were tied for the lead Saturday, one shot clear of Tommy Fleetwood. Hideki Matsuyama salvaged a wild day. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy were close enough that gold is not out of reach.

Seven of the leading 10 qualifiers for the Paris Games were within five shots of the lead.

“I’m very, very excited to play,” Fleetwood said. “The leaderboard is amazing. It’s like a leaderboard that you would expect at the Olympics and probably what the sport deserves.”

Schauffele felt as if he was running in place and losing ground until he turned a two-shot deficit into a one-shot lead in a matter of minutes. He hit 4-iron to 25 feet for eagle on the par-5 14th, just before Rahm three-putted for bogey on the hole ahead of him.

Rahm answered with a 35-foot birdie putt across the 17th green. The swings in momentum were plenty, and so were the possibilities going into Sunday.

Rahm, playing on a big stage for the last time this year before he returns to LIV Golf, finished with a 5-under 66. Schauffele, who won the PGA Championship and British Open this year, got off to a slow start before posting a 32 on the back nine for a 68.

They were at 14-under 199, tying the 54-hole Olympic record Schauffele set when he won gold at the Tokyo Games.

“I’m slow out of the gates here,” Schauffele said. “Fumbled my first hurdle and had to try and steady the ship coming in.”

He paused with a smirk before adding, “Like the little Olympics reference there?”

Schauffele is going after another gold that would cap a most amazing month of two majors.

The crowd was just as loud and just as noisy in slightly more pleasant weather. Fans have been allowed to see Olympic golf only twice since its return to the program — Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Paris, which has a history of hosting golf. The French Open dates to 1906.

“It might have been new in golf but it is the Olympics,” Rahm said. “I think the crowd knows it is, and we are all aware of what’s at stake.”

Rahm also is well aware this is not a two-man race.

Fleetwood, who started the third round tied at the top with Schauffele and Matsuyama, made only three birdies but holed a 6-foot par on the 18th that was equally meaningful. He had a 69 and was one shot behind.

Matsuyama recovered from a bad start for a 71 and was three behind along with Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark, who roared into contention with a 62. That tied the 18-hole record at Le Golf National also matched by his twin brother, Rasmus, in the French Open. Identical twins, identical score.

That got Schauffele’s attention as he looked ahead to the medal round.

“Sixty-two, that was something up there on the leaderboard,” Schauffele said. “Didn’t really see that. Just going to try and keep touch. You need to be in position to win on that back nine and try and fall on some previous experience and get it done.”

Scheffler and McIlroy are in medal position, maybe even gold. Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player and most dominant golfer over the last two years, surged into contention with three birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine.

He fell back with a chip that didn’t reach the green on the 17th and led to bogey. And he was poised to lose another shot when a drive into a deep bunker right of the 18th fairway forced him to lay up short of the water. But he hit wedge to tap-in range to save par for a 67.

He was four behind with Irish golfer Rory McIlroy (66), Tom Kim of South Korea (69) and Thomas Detry of Belgium (69).

“I feel like I haven’t had my best stuff the last few days, but I’ve done enough to hang in there and stay in the tournament,” Scheffler said. “Around this course, you can get hot. You saw Nicolai had a really nice round today, and I’m going to need something like that tomorrow if I’m going to be holding a medal.”

McIlroy lost in a seven-man playoff for the bronze in the Tokyo Games and famously said later that he “never tried so hard to finish third.” Without a major for 10 years, he’s in position for a medal, and the color depends on him and the five players in front of him.

“I’m going to have to probably shoot my lowest round of the week to have a chance at a medal. That’s the goal,” McIlroy said.

The sport that moves slower than a marathon now turns into a sprint. Schauffele can appreciate that.
 

Ledecky makes Olympic history as McIntosh stars again in pool

Ledecky makes Olympic history as McIntosh stars again in pool
Updated 04 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Ledecky makes Olympic history as McIntosh stars again in pool

Ledecky makes Olympic history as McIntosh stars again in pool
  • Ledecky has dominated in the 800m since winning the event as a 15-year-old at the London Games in 2012
  • The 17-year-old McIntosh produced a superb late surge to win the 200m individual medley to add to her triumphs in the 400m medley and 200m butterfly
Updated 04 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: American Katie Ledecky made history on Saturday with her ninth career Olympic gold while Canada’s Summer McIntosh underlined her status as the rising star of the sport with her third gold of the Paris Games.

Ledecky powered to a fourth straight 800m Olympic freestyle title to equal the record for most gold medals won by a woman athlete in any sport.

The 17-year-old McIntosh produced a superb late surge to win the 200m individual medley to add to her triumphs in the 400m medley and 200m butterfly.

Ledecky has dominated in the 800m since winning the event as a 15-year-old at the London Games in 2012, and while she was pushed all the way by Australian Ariarne Titmus, the defense of her crown never truly looked in danger.

The 27-year-old hit the wall in 8min 11.04sec, ahead of Titmus (8:12.29) and the United States’ Paige Madden (8:13.00)

“I knew Ariarne was going to give me everything she had,” said Ledecky.

“I felt confident coming into it, but it was gonna be tough no matter what all the way down to the finish.

“I just had to stick in the race and trust myself, trust my training, trust that I know how to race that event and I am just kind of relieved that I got my hand on my wall.”

A ninth gold drew her level with former Soviet-era artistic gymnast Larisa Latynina as the only women ever to collect that many titles.

The greatest distance swimmer the sport has seen, she had already won the 1500m and earned silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay and bronze in the 400m freestyle in Paris.

No other woman swimmer has won gold at four different Olympics and Ledecky said that was the record that gave her particular satisfaction.

“I think four times one is the one that kind of means the most to me. I felt like I put a lot of pressure on myself but I’m just really happy that I could get the job done,” she added.

Titmus, who beat Ledecky in the 400m freestyle, was full of admiration for the American’s achievement.

“She’s been winning this race since I was 11 years old and I turn 24 next month. That is just remarkable. She’s unreal,” she said.

McIntosh led from Australian Kaylee McKeown after the backstroke before the USA’s Alex Walsh grabbed the advantage at the last turn, following the breaststroke leg.

But McIntosh once again produced the killer final lap to grab a thrilling victory.

American Kate Douglass took silver while McKeown took the bronze after Walsh, who had finished third, was disqualified.

McIntosh was able to enjoy another of her casual strolls around the pool, waving to her fans with a gold medal around her neck.

“It’s pretty surreal. I’m just so proud of myself of how I’ve been able to recover and manage the events because it is a lot,” said the teenager.

Hungary’s Kristof Milak claimed his country’s second swimming gold of these Games with victory in the men’s 100m butterfly.

Canada’s Josh Liendo took silver while his compatriot Ilya Kharun claimed bronze.

It was the second time this week that the Hungarians have been celebrating at La Defense Arena after Hubert Kos took gold in the 200m backstroke.

Milak was a silver medallist in the same event in Tokyo and also took silver in the 200m fly behind Leon Marchand this week.

He now has two career golds in the fly, adding to his 200m success three years ago.

In the mixed 4x100m medley relay, the USA took gold with a world record time to eclipse China and Australia.

Their team of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske touched in 3min 37.43sec to narrowly better the mark set by Britain at the Tokyo Games.

In the semifinals of the women’s 50m freestyle, Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem set a new Olympic record with her swim of 23.66, the third-fastest time in history.
 

History in Paris as Alfred storms to 100m crown, Biles bags Olympic triple

History in Paris as Alfred storms to 100m crown, Biles bags Olympic triple
Updated 04 August 2024
AFP
Follow

History in Paris as Alfred storms to 100m crown, Biles bags Olympic triple

History in Paris as Alfred storms to 100m crown, Biles bags Olympic triple
  • Alfred conjured up a superb race in the Parisian rain to shock favorite Sha’Carri Richardson into silver with a time of 10.72sec in front of a raucous crowd at the Stade de France
  • China leads Olympic medals tally at the close of Day 8 of the Games
Updated 04 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: Julien Alfred from St. Lucia powered to a historic 100m Olympic gold Saturday, the first Games medal ever won by the Caribbean island, just hours after US gymnastics legend Simone Biles had also vaulted into the history books.
With firsts being made all over Paris on an action-packed day, a row over gender eligibility in boxing rumbled on as the Algerian in the spotlight boxed her way to a guaranteed medal.
Alfred conjured up a superb race in the Parisian rain to shock favorite Sha’Carri Richardson into silver with a time of 10.72sec in front of a raucous crowd at the Stade de France.

The 23-year-old was in tears of celebration after sealing a sensational win — she had never finished on the podium at a major outdoor championships prior to Saturday’s final.
“It feels amazing... it still hasn’t sunk in,” Alfred said.
There was also heartbreak for two-time 100m gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica, who pulled out just before the semifinal, apparently injured.
The flamboyant Richardson was bidding for redemption three years since a positive marijuana test after her victory at the US trials wrecked her Olympic dreams in Tokyo.

From one redemption campaign to another
US gymnastics great Simone Biles clinched her third gold in Paris after famously imploding in Tokyo with the debilitating mental block known as the “twisties.”

Her demons well and truly conquered, the 27-year-old Biles landed a stunning vault so difficult no other woman even attempts it.
“I kind of nailed that one,” grinned Biles, who admitted she was tempted by her home Olympics in Los Angeles in four years but was not getting any younger.
More history was made at the gymnastics as Carlos Yulo from the Philippines snatched his country’s second-ever gold, triumphing in the men’s floor exercise.
Then Rhys McClenaghan captured Ireland’s first-ever Olympic gymnastics medal with gold on the pommel horse.

Ledecky twins 9th gold

More history was made in the pool on the penultimate night of swimming as US legend Katie Ledecky powered to a fourth straight 800m freestyle title.
Her ninth career Olympic gold at the age of 27 equalled former Soviet-era artistic gymnast Larisa Latynina as the most decorated woman Olympian in any sport.
The greatest distance swimmer the sport has seen, she had already won the 1500m and earned silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay and bronze in the 400m freestyle in Paris.
Meanwhile, teen sensation Summer McIntosh enhanced her status as one of the Paris rising stars, taking her third gold in the 200m individual medley with an astonishing late surge.
Then the United States notched the second world record of the Olympic swimming competition, blasting to gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay.

Algeria's Imane Khelif gets a medal

Off the field of play, a simmering scrap over gender in boxing was back in the spotlight as Imane Khelif overcame Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori on points to ensure at least a bronze medal.
The Algerian broke down in tears after the bout, which also saw the two boxers share an embrace.
“It’s a battle, it’s for my dignity,” said Khelif, who brought “honor to Algeria, Algerian women and Algerian boxing,” according to the country’s president.
Khelif’s 46-second victory over Italy’s Angela Carini sparked a row that spilled beyond the ring, with politicians and celebrities weighing into the controversy.
The International Boxing Association disqualified Khelif at last year’s world championship, saying she had failed an unspecified gender eligibility test.
There is no suggestion Khelif identifies as anything other than a woman and IOC President Thomas Bach called for an end to the scrap, that has also impacted Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting.

Earlier on the track, US sprint king Noah Lyles launched his campaign for men’s 100m glory, recovering from a slow start to come through his heat.
The 27-year-old was one of the last out of the blocks in his heat but powered through the field, finishing second to Britain’s Louie Hinchliffe in a time of 10.04sec.
Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson looked in ominous form, running 10 flat but easing down significantly in the final stages.
Italy’s Marcell Jacobs, who won a surprise gold in Tokyo, also labored through his heat and just scraped through in a time of 10.05 sec.
The second full day of athletics in Paris also saw Ryan Crouser from the United States win a third consecutive men’s Olympic shot put gold.
And on the clay courts of Roland Garros, Zheng Qinwen became the first Chinese player to win Olympic tennis singles gold as she defeated Croatia’s Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-3 in the final.
A total of 29 golds were up for grabs on Saturday, with France, Australia, Britain and the United States chasing current medal table leader China.
 

