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What We Are Reading Today: The Hidden History of Conspiracy Theory

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Updated 27 June 2026 22:40
Arab News
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What We Are Reading Today: The Hidden History of Conspiracy Theory

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  • In this erudite and original book, Andrew McKenzie-McHarg answers these questions not by formulating a definition but by tracing a genealogy
Updated 27 June 2026 22:40
Arab News
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Author: Andrew McKenzie-McHarg

Truthers, birthers, flat-Earthers, the deep state, crisis actors, chemtrails, the Epstein files, Pizzagate, the Plandemic—it seems as though there’s a conspiracy theory for every situation. But what exactly is a conspiracy theory? And why is the term used to describe beliefs that are so very unlike theories?

In this erudite and original book, Andrew McKenzie-McHarg answers these questions not by formulating a definition but by tracing a genealogy.

He uncovers two crucial strands of contemporary conspiracy theorizing on the threshold of modernity.

 

Topics: The Hidden History of Conspiracy Theory

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