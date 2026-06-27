What We Are Reading Today: The Hidden History of Conspiracy Theory

Author: Andrew McKenzie-McHarg

Truthers, birthers, flat-Earthers, the deep state, crisis actors, chemtrails, the Epstein files, Pizzagate, the Plandemic—it seems as though there’s a conspiracy theory for every situation. But what exactly is a conspiracy theory? And why is the term used to describe beliefs that are so very unlike theories?

In this erudite and original book, Andrew McKenzie-McHarg answers these questions not by formulating a definition but by tracing a genealogy.

He uncovers two crucial strands of contemporary conspiracy theorizing on the threshold of modernity.