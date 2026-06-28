Baniyas maintain lead on Day 2 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI: The fifth round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi division) continued on Saturday at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi with the Kids division, attracting strong participation from clubs and academies across the UAE.

Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club maintained the overall lead after Day 2, followed by M.O.D UAE in second place and Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club in third.

The competition was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al-Nahyan, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, among other VIPS.

Al-Dhaheri said that dedicating a full day of competition to the kids’ division reflects the federation’s long-term commitment to investing in future generations and promoting jiu-jitsu as a sport that helps build character, discipline and self-confidence from an early age.

He said: “The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship is one of the main pillars of the sport’s development, providing a competitive environment where young athletes can gain experience and continue their development within a structured technical and organisational framework. The strong participation from clubs and academies reflects the success of the federation’s strategy to expand the sport’s grassroots base and identify promising talent.

“Strong family attendance also reinforces the important role parents play in supporting and encouraging their children to continue practicing the sport.”

The fifth round concludes on Sunday, with competitions for the U-12, U-14 and U-16 boys’ and girls’ divisions.