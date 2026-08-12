US education body, Pakistan sign 5-year agreement to expand exchange programs

ISLAMABAD: The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) and Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission (HEC) signed a five-year agreement to expand and support the former’s educational exchange programs between the two states, saying the partnership will help Pakistani students gain access to renowned American education system.

USEFP is a binational educational organization formed by the governments of both countries in 1950. USEFP says it has administered jointly funded educational and cultural exchange programs that have enabled more than 9,000 Pakistanis and nearly 1,000 US nationals to enhance their professional expertise, conduct research, and build lasting connections in both countries.

The agreement was signed by USEFP Executive Director Dr. Peter Moran and HEC Executive Director Professor Dr. Zia Ul Haq at USEFP headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday. USEFP said in a statement that the agreement also includes expanding the prestigious Fulbright scholarship, an international exchange program funded by the US that allows students, researchers, teachers, and professionals to study or research in the US.

“Through this partnership, Pakistani students and scholars gain access to the renowned American education system while improving capacity across Pakistan’s higher education sector,” USEFP said.

It added that the move also benefits US citizens coming to Pakistan to collaborate on innovative research, business, and public health ventures that benefit US universities, businesses and the general public.

“This milestone agreement underscores our shared vision of empowering Pakistani scholars and higher education institutions that will serve our country for generations to come,” Haq was quoted as saying by USEFP.

Moran noted that USEFP-administered programs empower participants to develop skills and practical knowledge that directly benefit Pakistan’s development across all sectors of society.

“We are grateful for the continued partnership of the governments of the United States and Pakistan in advancing this mission,” he said.

USEFP exchange programs are important for hundreds of Pakistani students, many of whom cannot afford to study at renowned American institutes.

The programs also foster people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and enable them to cooperate in various areas.