  • Carlos Sainz takes Dakar Rally lead following 33rd career stage win in deserts of Neom

Carlos Sainz takes Dakar Rally lead following 33rd career stage win in deserts of Neom

Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz during stage 3 in the deserts of Neom. (Reuters)
AFP

  • After struggling Monday, Attiyah’s teammate and ex-Formula One driver Fernando Alonso came in fifth
  • Overnight leader Orlando Terranova of Argentina and second stage winner Giniel de Villiers of South Africa both fell back
NEOM: Spain’s two-time champion Carlos Sainz, driving a Mini, shot into the overall lead after winning Tuesday’s third stage of the Dakar Rally, his 33rd stage victory in the race being held this year in Saudi Arabia.

Sainz clocked 3hr 48.01sec around the loop-shaped 404km route setting out from the future megalopolis of Neom, in the north of the kingdom close to the Jordanian border.

Racing over a sequence of canyons and mountains on sandy terrain, climbing to this year’s summit at 1,400 meters (4,593ft) in altitude, the 57-year-old Sainz beat home Qatar’s defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah, in his Toyota, by 3:31.

“We finished the stage and today was a big day. We finished second,” said Attiyah, who suffered one flat tire and described navigation as “difficult.”

“It was a good day and we’re second in the general standings overall. Tomorrow, I hope it will be a good day because I will start behind Carlos and we can get a good time.

“We just need to finish this week and then next week we can decide to push because there are a lot of dunes.”

After struggling Monday, Attiyah’s teammate and ex-Formula One driver Fernando Alonso came in fifth.

Two Saudi drivers finished in the top 6 of a stage for the firt time in the history of the Dakar Rally after fine drives from Yasir Seaidan and Yazeed Al-Rajhi.

However, it was bad news for Emirati pilot Khalid bin Faisal Al-Qassimi who crashed out and saw his Dakar Rally come to an abrupt end.

Overnight leader Orlando Terranova of Argentina and second stage winner Giniel de Villiers of South Africa both trailed in behind Sainz.

Mini’s Terranova not only lost the lead in the general standings but finished 12:52 behind the stage winner, while De Villiers was 16:21 off the pace in his Toyota.

“It was really tricky navigation once more, but I managed to follow them quite easily, though, for sure, Nasser and Carlos were going really fast today,” the South African said.

In the motorbike category, American Honda rider Ricky Brabec dominated the stage to storm into overall lead.

Brabec finished almost 10 minutes ahead of teammate Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo, in second, with a third Honda rider, Joan Barreda Bort, rounding out the stage’s podium.

Defending champion Toby Price of Australia, finished 35 minutes off the pace on his KTM.

The stage was marked by several falls, the most dramatic arguably by Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren, who lost control of his Yamaha and was pitched violently over the handlebars into the sand after just three kilometers. He received medical treatment on site, but was forced to withdraw from the rest of the race.

Wednesday’s fourth stage sees the rally leave northwestern Saudi Arabia, a 453km special on a mix of sandy stretches and gravel sections, mostly on tracks, past Nabaetean temples toward the historic walled city of AlUla.

Saudi Arabia gears up for the Spanish Super Cup

Updated 07 January 2020
SALEH FAREED

Saudi Arabia gears up for the Spanish Super Cup

  • Chairman of GSA: Hosting sports events positions Kingdom on world stage
Updated 07 January 2020
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Spanish football makes its debut in Saudi Arabia this week, as fans gear up for another mega sporting event when four elite Spanish football teams — FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia FC and Atlético de Madrid — strut their stuff in Jeddah in the Supercopa de España (Spanish Super Cup).

This will be the first edition of the cup under its new four team format, to be held Jan. 8 to 12 at the 62,000- capacity King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Speaking to Arab News during the Dakar Rally press conference, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA) said: “We are fully prepared to host the top four teams from Spain, and I am sure football fans here in Saudi Arabia are very excited to see their favorite Spanish clubs in action.

“Hosting global sports events is part of our long term (plan) and we are pushing our credentials as an international actor through sport. Saudi Arabia has recently hosted a number of events, such as the Italian Super Cup between Juventus and Lazio, Brazil versus Argentina, Formula E racing, the Joshua-Ruiz boxing match, golf’s European Tour tournament, the tennis exhibition tournament, Dakar Rally, with more still to come. One of the key visions in the ‘2030 Vision’ is to promote and grow sports within the Kingdom,” he added.

Tickets for the Spanish Super Cup started to go on sale from Dec. 11 last year, and according to organizers, all games are already sold out. Tickets for the semifinals started at SR75 ($19.99), with the final at SR150.

The Spanish Super Cup, in its new format, will be played in Saudi Arabia for the next three years.

The cup has previously been contested over two legs between the holders of the La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

The 2019-20 Spanish Super Cup will be the 36th edition of the annual competition that started in 1982. Real Sociedad won the inaugural title against Real Madrid, losing the first leg 1-0, and winning the second leg 4-0 for a 4-1 aggregate victory.

The Spanish Super Cup was held only once outside the country — last year when the Ibn Battuta Stadium in Morocco hosted Barcelona and Sevilla, which saw the Catalans triumph 2-1.

Barcelona are the dominant team in the competition, with 13 wins overall.

Saudi fans will miss the opportunity to watch five major stars: Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, midfielder Arthur Melo, forward Ousmane Dembele, Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno are all out injured.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have avoided each other in the semifinals draw. Real clash with Valencia on Jan. 8 and Barcelona face Atletico on Jan. 9. The final will take place on Jan. 12.

Topics: Spanish Super Cup Saudi General Sports Authority (GSA) Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal

Related

Sport
Riyadh, Jeddah to host Italian and Spanish Super Cups
Update
Sport
Spanish football chief praises new Super Cup format in Saudi Arabia

