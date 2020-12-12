CAIRO: An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced nine police officers to three years in prison after their conviction for beating to death a street vendor held at a police station.
The Cairo Criminal Court also acquitted a police officer in the case that dates back to November 2016 when the 53-year-old Magdy Maken, a fish cart vendor, was arrested after an altercation with a policeman in Cairo’s middle-class neighborhood of el-Ameriyah.
Hours after his arrest, Maken’s lifeless body was brought to a nearby hospital with “torture marks,” his lawyer Ali Al-Halawani told The Associated Press at the time.
The defendants, including a police captain, collapsed in the courtroom, and some of them cried after the judge uttered the verdict.
Saturday’s verdict can be appealed before a higher court.
Nine Egyptian policemen sentenced for beating vendor to death
https://arab.news/n4d5m
Nine Egyptian policemen sentenced for beating vendor to death
- Magdy Maken was arrested after an altercation with a policeman in Cairo’s El-Ameriyah neighborhood in 2016
- Hours after his arrest, Maken’s lifeless body was brought to a hospital with “torture marks,” his lawyer said
CAIRO: An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced nine police officers to three years in prison after their conviction for beating to death a street vendor held at a police station.