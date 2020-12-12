You are here

  Nine Egyptian policemen sentenced for beating vendor to death

An Egyptian court sentenced nine police officers to three years in prison after their conviction for beating to death a street vendor held at a police station. (File/AFP)
  • Magdy Maken was arrested after an altercation with a policeman in Cairo’s El-Ameriyah neighborhood in 2016
  • Hours after his arrest, Maken’s lifeless body was brought to a hospital with “torture marks,” his lawyer said
CAIRO: An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced nine police officers to three years in prison after their conviction for beating to death a street vendor held at a police station.
The Cairo Criminal Court also acquitted a police officer in the case that dates back to November 2016 when the 53-year-old Magdy Maken, a fish cart vendor, was arrested after an altercation with a policeman in Cairo’s middle-class neighborhood of el-Ameriyah.
Hours after his arrest, Maken’s lifeless body was brought to a nearby hospital with “torture marks,” his lawyer Ali Al-Halawani told The Associated Press at the time.
The defendants, including a police captain, collapsed in the courtroom, and some of them cried after the judge uttered the verdict.
Saturday’s verdict can be appealed before a higher court.

Topics: Egypt policemen

