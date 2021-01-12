UAE confirms 2,404 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

DUBAI: The UAE on Monday recorded 2,404 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths related to the virus.

Officials from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total number of cases since the pandemic began had reached 232,982, while the death toll rose to 711.

It also said that 2,252 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 208,366.

Abu Dhabi Media Office said free COVID-19 vaccines were now available at 105 locations around the emirate, calling on residents to register.

Residents across Abu Dhabi are receiving their free Covid-19 vaccine, now available at 105 locations around the emirate. Protect yourself. Choose to Vaccinate today. For more information on how to receive the free Covid-19 vaccine, visit https://t.co/pNmXmJ01Pi — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 11, 2021

The emirate also announced that schools would be ready to receive pupils from Jan. 17 and students would be able to attend classes while complying with anti-COVID-19 measures.

The UAE’s Ministry of Education said on Sunday that 50 percent of students Grades 9-12 would return to school and the rest would continue distance learning.

Schools in the UAE opened on Jan. 3 with only some students attending classes.

Elsewhere, Kuwait reported 527 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 154,841. The death toll rose to 945 after two coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة⁩ عن تأكيد إصابة 527 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 366 حالة شفاء، و 2 حالة وفاة جديدة بـ ⁧#فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ⁩ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 154,841 حالة pic.twitter.com/HTxrv6WRPV — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) January 11, 2021

Oman’s health ministry confirmed 172 new cases and no deaths, bringing the totals to 130,780 and 1,508, respectively.

In Bahrain, no deaths was reported, keeping the death toll to 356, while 321 new infected cases were confirmed.