You are here

  • Home
  • UAE confirms 2,404 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

UAE confirms 2,404 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Dubai Health Authority continues its free vaccination drive, offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine across the city. (Twitter/@DHA_Dubai)
Dubai Health Authority continues its free vaccination drive, offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine across the city. (Twitter/@DHA_Dubai)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zndqx

Updated 12 January 2021
Arab News

UAE confirms 2,404 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

UAE confirms 2,404 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
  • UAE says 2,252 have recovered over the past 24 hours
  • Kuwait records 527 cases and 2 deaths, Bahrain reports 321 cases
Updated 12 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Monday recorded 2,404 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths related to the virus.
Officials from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total number of cases since the pandemic began had reached 232,982, while the death toll rose to 711.
It also said that 2,252 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 208,366.
Abu Dhabi Media Office said free COVID-19 vaccines were now available at 105 locations around the emirate, calling on residents to register.

The emirate also announced that schools would be ready to receive pupils from Jan. 17 and students would be able to attend classes while complying with anti-COVID-19 measures.
The UAE’s Ministry of Education said on Sunday that 50 percent of students Grades 9-12 would return to school and the rest would continue distance learning.
Schools in the UAE opened on Jan. 3 with only some students attending classes.
Elsewhere, Kuwait reported 527 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 154,841. The death toll rose to 945 after two coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours.

Oman’s health ministry confirmed 172 new cases and no deaths, bringing the totals to 130,780 and 1,508, respectively.

In Bahrain, no deaths was reported, keeping the death toll to 356, while 321 new infected cases were confirmed.

 

Topics: UAE Kuwait Bahrain Oman COVID-19 Coronavirus Ministry of Health and Prevention Abu Dhabi Media Office UAE Ministry of Education

Related

355,706 patients recover from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
355,706 patients recover from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
Ruler of Umm Al-Quwain, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. (WAM)
Middle-East
UAE records 2,876 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Somali PM reserves 30% of parliament seats for women in upcoming poll

Somali PM reserves 30% of parliament seats for women in upcoming poll
Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble. (Twitter)
Updated 12 January 2021
Reuters

Somali PM reserves 30% of parliament seats for women in upcoming poll

Somali PM reserves 30% of parliament seats for women in upcoming poll
  • Roble made the quota pledge after talks with female lawmakers — who currently hold 24 percent of the 329 seats in Somalia’s lower and upper houses of parliament, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)
Updated 12 January 2021
Reuters

GAROWE, Somalia: Nearly a third of Somalia’s parliamentary seats will be reserved for female lawmakers in an election next month, the prime minister said, a measure long demanded by women’s rights campaigners in the Horn of Africa nation.
While welcoming Saturday’s announcement by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, some women’s groups cautioned that implementing the measure in time for the Feb. 8 poll would be challenging and depended on the commitment of clan leaders.
Somalia has been riven by civil war since 1991, and due to the fragile security situation, elections consist of clan delegates choosing members of parliament as opposed to a one-person, one-vote electoral system.
Roble made the quota pledge after talks with female lawmakers — who currently hold 24 percent of the 329 seats in Somalia’s lower and upper houses of parliament, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
Ensuring that clan leaders nominate enough women representatives will be vital to securing the full 30 percent quota, women’s activists said.

Topics: Somalia

Related

In Somalia, COVID-19 vaccines are distant as virus spreads
Middle-East
In Somalia, COVID-19 vaccines are distant as virus spreads
Death toll rises to 16 in overnight Somalia suicide bombing
World
Death toll rises to 16 in overnight Somalia suicide bombing

Latest updates

6 things to watch on Tadawul today
6 things to watch on Tadawul today
Saudi Arabia is perfect location for Formula E’s first-ever night race, says promoter
Saudi Arabia is perfect location for Formula E’s first-ever night race, says promoter
US Justice Department denies rumors of pardons for Capitol rioters
US Justice Department denies rumors of pardons for Capitol rioters
Putin hosts talks between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia
Putin hosts talks between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia
Somali PM reserves 30% of parliament seats for women in upcoming poll
Somali PM reserves 30% of parliament seats for women in upcoming poll

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.