You are here

  • Home
  • Expert: Vaccines will reduce coronavirus to ‘sniffles’

Expert: Vaccines will reduce coronavirus to ‘sniffles’

Vaccinations will reduce the impact of COVID-19 from grave illness to mere “sniffles,” according to an Oxford Vaccine Group expert. (Shutterstock/Illustration
Vaccinations will reduce the impact of COVID-19 from grave illness to mere “sniffles,” according to an Oxford Vaccine Group expert. (Shutterstock/Illustration
Short Url

https://arab.news/nrm36

Updated 14 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Expert: Vaccines will reduce coronavirus to ‘sniffles’

Vaccinations will reduce the impact of COVID-19 from grave illness to mere “sniffles,” according to an Oxford Vaccine Group expert. (Shutterstock/Illustration
  • Recently introduced inoculations will ‘have a huge impact on transmission’
Updated 14 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Vaccinations will reduce the impact of COVID-19 from grave illness to mere “sniffles,” according to an Oxford Vaccine Group expert.

Prof. Andrew Pollard told British MPs that he believes the recently introduced vaccines will “have a huge impact on transmission.”

Fears have risen in recent days that new variants of COVID-19 might be vaccine resistant, but he played down these concerns, saying this might not be an issue if the vaccines protect against serious illness.

Pollard, who studies new and improved vaccines, delivered his comments as ministers look to boost confidence in the Oxford-AstraZeneca inoculation, which the UK is set to rely on, after a study in South Africa found that it appeared to have little effect in preventing mild illness caused by one of the major variants.

“The virus will only survive if it is able to make new versions of itself that can still spread despite that immunity,” he said.

“In the trials in those regions where new variants are emerging, we are not seeing a sudden shift where lots of people who are vaccinated are ending up in hospital.”

Pollard warned that “we might need boosters every year” if new trials of vaccines continue this trend, but he said we “might be generating enough immunity with the current generation of vaccines to stop severe disease.” He added: “If people have just got the sniffles, then I think our job is done.”

Topics: UK Oxford University Oxford vaccine Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19

Related

COVID-19 could become as mild as common cold: UK scientist
World
COVID-19 could become as mild as common cold: UK scientist
COVID-19 associated with new symptoms: Study
World
COVID-19 associated with new symptoms: Study

Biden: US will sanction military leaders, family members behind Myanmar coup

US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Myanmar in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on February 10, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Myanmar in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on February 10, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Biden: US will sanction military leaders, family members behind Myanmar coup

US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Myanmar in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on February 10, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
  • President said Washington would identify first round of targets this week
Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US is imposing new sanctions on those responsible for the Feb. 1 military coup in Myanmar and any entities linked to them, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

Biden said Washington would identify the first round of targets this week and would impose strong export controls as well as be ready to impose additional measures.

More to follow...

Related

Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence
World
Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence
Myanmar migrants sharing their activities on social media before going to a local protest against the military coup in their home country, at a house in the outskirts of Bangkok (AFP)
Media
Myanmar’s protests will be broadcast, despite junta blackout
Myanmar police fire rubber bullets at anti-coup protesters
World
Myanmar police fire rubber bullets at anti-coup protesters
Myanmar issues crackdown warning as rallies heap pressure on coup leaders
World
Myanmar issues crackdown warning as rallies heap pressure on coup leaders

Latest updates

Biden: US will sanction military leaders, family members behind Myanmar coup
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Myanmar in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on February 10, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
US president warned against hasty peace deal in Yemen
US president warned against hasty peace deal in Yemen
Expert: Vaccines will reduce coronavirus to ‘sniffles’
Vaccinations will reduce the impact of COVID-19 from grave illness to mere “sniffles,” according to an Oxford Vaccine Group expert. (Shutterstock/Illustration
New Zealand, Australia on tsunami watch after strong South Pacific quake
New Zealand, Australia on tsunami watch after strong South Pacific quake
French far-right leader Le Pen on trial over IS tweets
Polls show Le Pen will likely face off again against Emmanuel Macron in next year’s presidential contest, after her National Rally made its strongest showing ever in the 2017 vote (AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.