New programs to protect, promote human rights in Saudi Arabia

New programs to protect, promote human rights in Saudi Arabia
Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

  • The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and international and local human rights experts will also oversee the programs
RIYADH: The Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) president said on Sunday that the Kingdom is working to protect and promote human rights around the world as it launched new human rights training programs.

In the statement on UN World Day of Social Justice, Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad added that human rights “are the responsibility of all sectors of the state, institutions and individuals.”

His comments came as the HRC and Alwaleed Philanthropies launched a series of training programs and seminars as part of an MoU signed by both parties in the presence of Princess Lamia bint Majed Saud Al-Saud, secretary-general and member of the board of trustees at Alwaleed Philanthropies.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and international and local human rights experts will also oversee the programs.

The human rights training programs will boost the capabilities of workers in the field of human rights and charity work.

Al-Awwad said that the HRC is ready to cooperate with all local, regional, and international establishments working in the field of human rights.

He added that the commission is aiming to integrate human rights methodology into the sector, strengthen interaction with human rights mechanisms and build capabilities for specialist workers.

Princess Lamia stressed the importance of empowering and supporting women, and continuing efforts to support the work of women in the legal sector.

The training programs will be held over two days and will tackle international and local laws related to human rights, the obligation of the state toward human rights, concepts and terminology, and the protection of rights at the national level.

They will also cover the work of UN institutions, treaties and protocols, and how they interact with the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC)

OIC chief receives Yemen's foreign minister

OIC chief receives Yemen’s foreign minister
Dr. Youssef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on Sunday received Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak at its headquarters in Jeddah.

The meeting reviewed UN efforts to solve the Yemeni crisis, and the efforts of the country’s internationally recognized government to respond to citizens’ concerns and aspirations.

Al-Othaimeen and Bin Mubarak stressed the importance of the Riyadh Agreement that has fostered an adequate environment to solve several issues.

They discussed the humanitarian situation in Yemen, and the OIC’s important role in alleviating the suffering of the country’s people.

Bin Mubarak praised the OIC’s support for the Yemeni people, and its important role in promoting a peaceful solution for the country’s crisis.

Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s support for Yemen in different fields to help achieve peace, security and stability.

 

 

 

Topics: OIC Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Saudi Arabia's Asir governor visits mother who spared life of son's killer to prevent bloodshed

Saudi Arabia’s Asir governor visits mother who spared life of son’s killer to prevent bloodshed
Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz. (SPA)
MAKKAH: The governor of Asir region recently paid a visit to Norah Al-Shahrani, the mother who spared the life of the murderer of her son Abdullah, after he was deliberately shot in the face by him in Wadi Khaiber.
Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz’s visit came in recognition of the noble stance of the mother.
Abdullah was 40 when he was killed a year and three months ago, but the murderer, his neighbor, was spared to avoid further bloodshed between two families.
The brother of the victim, Mohammed Al-Rajeh Al-Shahrani, an academic at the University of Bisha, told Arab News that people knew of the incident on social media after the governor’s visit.
“The incident was a big tragedy for his family and loved ones, and deeply touched a large number of Saudis,” he said.
He added that his mother showed great patience after the incident, especially in meeting her son’s murderer and his family as he said: “I have killed your son Abdullah and I ask you to spare my life.”
The victim had no children and was in the military, stationed on the southern border for 18 years. “He always aimed to be a martyr while defending the southern border, however he got killed by his closest neighbor,” said Al-Shahrani.

HIGHLIGHT

The brother of the victim, Mohammed Al-Rajeh Al-Shahrani, said that his mother showed great patience after the incident, especially in meeting her son’s murderer and his family as he said: ‘I have killed your son Abdullah and I ask you to spare my life.’

The reason behind his brothers murder was, he said, driven by a “devilish intention,” for there was no previous hatred, tension or misunderstanding between the victim and the murderer, who did not reveal the real motive during investigations.
“There was confusion among some people who thought that our mother forgave the murderer, but the truth is that she did not forgive him; rather she forbade us from killing or targeting him to avoid bloodshed. She only spared his life, which is different from forgiving, for forgiveness is in God’s hands,” he explained.
The mother told her children that the criminal should remain safe until authorities arrest him. No ruling has been issued in the case, and investigations are underway.
“The criminal is from a family that we were always on good terms with,” said Al-Shahrani.

Topics: Asir governor Prince Turki bin Talal

Saudi Arabia's Tawakkalna users exceed 17m in 9 months

Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna users exceed 17m in 9 months
ُُThe Tawakkalna system had become a pioneering experience at national and regional levels. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Tawakkalna application has had more than 17 million users in the nine months since its launch. This record number reflects the high reliability of the application as one of the most successful and effective digital solutions launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) on May 11, 2020. It is within the framework of supporting international health efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president of the SDAIA, Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support. This had contributed to strengthening the national economy and qualifying young national cadres so that the Kingdom takes steady steps toward a future based on data and artificial intelligence.
Al-Ghamdi said that the Tawakkalna system had become a pioneering experience at national and regional levels with its high-performance health characteristics and other services. He praised the growing awareness of citizens and residents of the importance of downloading and activating the application.

Topics: Tawakkalna

Local firewood sellers arrested in Riyadh

Local firewood sellers arrested in Riyadh
The seized firewood was handed to the appropriate authorities at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Special Forces for Environmental Security (SFES) seized 1,075 tons of local firewood for sale in Riyadh, from five Bangladeshi and a Sudanese resident.
This is a violation of the Pastures and Forests Law, which forbids cutting down trees, and a violation of instructions that forbid the selling and transportation of local firewood.
The seizure came within the framework of the campaign by the Ministry of Interior, represented by SFES and supporting security agencies, and in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, to follow up on the marketing, selling or moving of local firewood in cities and governorates, and what is published on electronic platforms in this respect.
Maj. Raed Al-Maliki, spokesman for SFES, said that violators have been referred to the relevant authorities to complete procedures against them, in coordination with the relevant security sectors.
The seized firewood was handed to the appropriate authorities at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
Al-Maliki called on citizens and residents to report environmental violations on 911, the unified number in Makkah and Riyadh, and on 996 and 999 in other areas of the Kingdom.  

Topics: firewood

Date with destiny: Saudi animation looks set to become international hit

Date with destiny: Saudi animation looks set to become international hit
The plot shows the different dramatic and romantic relationships between the characters, as dates have the ability to talk to humans in the movie. (Social media)
JEDDAH: What began as a Saudi businessman’s project to provide information about the family business to his children has turned into a 3D animation series on dates.
Ibrahim Al-Qidah, owner of the Dates Basket company, said that the events of the three-part series, “Dates Empire,” revolve around the story of an imaginary emperor, Emperor Sukari. Sukari is a date who cares for all other dates and tries to protect them from an enemy that spreads diseases and promotes pesticides.
All dates in the world form alliances with the emperor to confront their mutual enemy. The plot shows the different dramatic and romantic relationships between the characters, as dates have the ability to talk to humans in the movie.
The promo of the movie has spread like wildfire, attracting international advertisement companies wanting to obtain the rights to use some of the characters in their promotion businesses. However, the copyright holders prefer local partners.
As well as owning the Dates Basket company, Al-Qidah is an economic and financial adviser who has lived part of his life in Denver, Colorado, US. He told Arab News that the movie targets children and adults alike, and is meant to introduce as much information about dates as possible.
“Despite the fact that I belong to Qassim, a Saudi agricultural region where palm trees are widely grown, I thought I had enough knowledge about dates,” he said. “However, after deep research, I was astonished to realize that my background in dates was really limited. There are many things about dates that my parents and even grandparents have not known about.”
Al-Qidah said that the idea of the series began with his desire to share helpful information about dates, a fruit that has a special place in the hearts and minds of many people.
Al-Qidah said that it all began with a contest that the National Center for Palms and Dates (NCPD) organized for the best advertisement for dates.
“We took part in the contest like many others, and we won first place for the best creative promotion ad for dates. We were awarded a cash prize and a shield. This encouraged us to go on promoting this agricultural product, of which Saudi Arabia annually produces more than 1,150,000 tons,” he said.
Explaining why he chose animation as a way to tell the story, Al-Qidah said that children love this type of movie.

HIGHLIGHT

The promo of the movie has spread like wildfire, attracting international advertisement companies wanting to obtain the rights to use some of the characters in their promotion businesses.

“The 3D technology can help in depicting real objects. Unlike the cartoon method, the 3D can, for instance, show what the prophetic saa, an Islamic weight measurement, looks like.”
Al-Qidah said that the palm tree was considered a cultural symbol in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tunisia and Iraq.
He said that there were more than 28,000,000 palm trees in Saudi Arabia with more than 400 different types of dates, and nearly 70 types were famous.
Each type represents a city: Ajwah is found in Madinah, Sukari is grown in Qassim, Khilas is known in Al-Ahsa, Al-Kharj farmers grow a type called Saq’e, while trees producing Sifri are planted in Bisha, he said.
These names were used for the 10 main characters in the animation, in addition to Salma, Hilwut Al-Jouf, Barni, and Al-Siri.
In the story, Al-Qidah presented different places around the world where palm trees are planted, and used voiceover performers from the same region or city where a particular type of date is grown.
“Iraqi and Egyptian voice-over performers, for instance, were hired to perform voice acting for the characters embodying the type of dates grown in their countries,” he said.
One of the characters in the movies is called Salma. Salma is the name of a type of date grown in Hail, he said. The fruit of this type of date is as large as a mango.
In the comedy plot of the movie, Salma enriches the viewers with information about this fruit. Through the narrative, the size, class, weight, nutritional values, and how they should be stored are presented by the character in less than a minute.

Topics: saudi animation

