Exclusive: Iran's Reza Pahlavi pessimistic on nuclear deal but optimistic about future of ties with Saudi Arabia, Israel 

Updated 15 sec ago
Frank Kane

  • Appearing on Frankly Speaking, Pahlavi warns that current US talks with Tehran are futile as regime only responds to increased pressure
  • Pahlavi praises Saudi Vision 2030 reforms and Abraham Accords, says such opportunities are the dream of every Iranian today
DUBAI: Reza Pahlavi, the crown prince of Iran in exile, sees the outcome of the talks on a new nuclear deal as “futile” as long as the current regime is in place in Tehran.

“Regardless of what is trying to be negotiated here, the net outcome is that it’s futile. The regime is simply using whatever it has as a means of blackmail — forcing the world to deal with it so it can continue maintaining its grip on the geopolitics of our region,” he told Arab News.

In a wide-ranging interview kicking off a second season of Frankly Speaking video interviews, Pahlavi also talked about future Iranian relationships with Saudi Arabia and other Middle East states, including Israel, once the ayatollah regime has been ended, and the desire on the part of most Iranians to return to a normal post-theocratic life.

He insisted that he does not have ambitions to be a new “shah” in Iran, and that it would be up to Iranians to choose what kind of government they want to live under.

“I’m not running for any office. My only mission in life is to get to that finish line, which is the liberation of Iran and, post this regime, to have an opportunity to establish a new secular, democratic system … That day will be the end of my political mission in life,” he said.

Pahlavi, the eldest son of the late shah, was heir apparent to the throne until the Iranian Revolution in 1979.

Since then, he has lived mostly in the US as an activist/advocate against the regime.




Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of the late shah, sees the outcome of the talks on a new nuclear deal as “futile”. (Screengrab) 

Pahlavi had a hard message for US President Joe Biden amid indirect talks between Washington and Tehran on a new version of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to regulate Iran’s nuclear industry and re-establish economic links to the rest of the world.

“This regime can’t change its behavior because its entire existence depends on its viral state of wanting to export an ideology and dominate the region either directly or via proxies,” said Pahlavi.

“We’ve seen in fact that (US sanctions), for the most part, increased pressure on the regime and forced it to curtail its ability to do whatever it wanted to do. Any relaxation (of pressure) emboldens (the regime) and enables it to further its constant state of creating instability in the region.”

Pahlavi believes that if economic sanctions are lifted, it would only increase the potential for Iran to fund terrorism in the region, where it has orchestrated attacks on Saudi Arabia and other countries through its militias in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

“I think we’ve seen that happen already once during the Obama administration, where a tremendous amount of money was released to the regime and none of it was spent on the people of Iran,” he said.

Pahlavi looks forward to a new era of good relations between Iran and its neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, after a change of regime in Tehran.

“Look at the way the relationship was before the revolution. When King Faisal of Saudi Arabia passed away, there was a seven-day mourning period in Iran. That’s the extent of what the relationship was,” Pahlavi said.

“The people haven’t changed; the regime has. And as a result of its negative impact in the region, we can certainly anticipate a future where mutual respect and cordial relationship will be conducive to better trade, better commerce, more opportunities and (improvement of) people’s lives, standard of living, healthcare, regional stability, security coordination and many (other) things.”




In a wide-ranging Frankly Speaking interview, Reza Pahlavi also talked about future Iranian relationships with Saudi Arabia and other Middle East states. (Screengrab)

Pahlavi praised the Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the Saudi economy and liberalize social and cultural life, as well as the Abraham Accords between Israel and some Middle East countries.

“Other nations are moving forward (in order) not to depend on oil as a major source of revenue, readjusting their economies and having plans for the future, and all of that in conjunction and cooperation with each other. That’s the model to follow,” he said.

“I can’t be more happy to see that evolution, and the Abraham Accords, and everything that comes after, because we’re in the direction of progress and regional cooperation and opportunities.”

Pahlavi contrasted the role Iran used to play in the Gulf before the revolution with the situation now, where the country and its people are increasingly isolated.

“There was a time when people in Dubai were dreaming of coming to Tehran to go to our supermarkets and shop in our stores. Today the dream of every Tehrani is to go the furthest move away from Iran,” he said.

Pahlavi insisted that there is no deep-seated hatred on the part of Iranians for Arabs, Israelis or Americans, pointing out that students in Tehran had recently refused to take part in regime-organized demonstrations against foreign countries.

“A nation like Iran, which has a long history of civilization, of culture, of tolerance within itself, has never had an issue of antagonism vis-a-vis any other culture or nation,” he said.

The regime’s theocratic rule has also alienated more Iranians from religion, Pahlavi added. “I think religious governance has created a situation where people are steering away from religion. In fact, there’s much more apathy vis-a-vis any religious sentiment as a result of this regime directly trying to force a politicized religion and impose it on the public,” he said.

“Iranians have learned it the hard way, and I think today you see that even those who are pious in Iran don’t want this regime because they see the damage that it causes to people’s faith and to the clerical establishment.”

The Iranian people are emerging from their own “Islamic Inquisition,” he said, referring to the religious extremism of 16th-century Europe.

Pahlavi also attacked the influence of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which controls much of the country’s economic infrastructure in alliance with the regime, as revealed in recent leaked comments by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Pahlavi said: “I was glad that somebody from the regime itself is dismantling this naive expectation by the Western world that moderates will be able to resolve the issues should they be in a position of control. It’s a totalitarian system at the end, depending on the decision of one supreme leader.”

He has advocated a democratic and secular system of government for his country, either with an elected president or a constitutional monarchy.

“It’s for the people of Iran to ultimately decide the final form, so long as the content is democratic, which is why I’ve asked my fellow compatriots — whether republicans or monarchists — in the future to put forth their best model or proposition as to what the final form could be,” he said.

“Once the regime collapses, we anticipate a period of transition where a temporary government will have to manage the country’s affairs while a constituent assembly will draft a new constitution, put to debate all these issues that are to be discussed, so that the people of Iran ultimately have a choice of how and what would determine the future.”

According to Pahlavi, greater regional cooperation would help the Middle East overcome many of the profound challenges it faces, such as climate change and water shortages.

“Long before we can resolve the political crisis, we should worry about the water crisis that exists in our area. This isn’t only Iran but many other countries also suffering from water crisis problems,” he said.

“If Iran today was a different Iran, you wouldn’t have missiles being shipped to Yemen. We’d have scientists, including Israeli experts who are the best in the field, working at resolving the water crisis for our respective countries.”

 

 

*Twitter: @frankkanedubai

Topics: Frankly Speaking Reza Pahlavi Iran Shah Iran nuclear deal JCPOA

Gaza braces for virus surge in wake of deadly clashes

Gaza braces for virus surge in wake of deadly clashes
Palestinian volunteers clear rubble and clean a road in Gaza City, on May 29, 2021, more than a week after a ceasefire brought an end to 11 days of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 43 min 47 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Gaza braces for virus surge in wake of deadly clashes

Gaza braces for virus surge in wake of deadly clashes
  • People ‘completely forgot about the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic’ while the fighting raged
Updated 43 min 47 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Health authorities in Gaza fear a third wave of COVID-19 disease after emergency measures collapsed during 11 days of fighting with Israel.

Gazans “completely forgot about the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic” while the fighting raged, officials said.
Gaza has witnessed a frantic return to life after clashes that killed more than 250 people, wounded 1,950, and destroyed residential buildings and key commercial facilities.
The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza said that it is struggling to return to its work confronting the pandemic with the same energy it had shown before the conflict erupted.
Ashraf Al-Qidra, a ministry spokesman, said that Gazans were unable to follow health protocols and preventive measures during the fighting.
He said that before the recent conflict the health ministry had been expecting a decrease in the epidemiological curve, but now there were fears of a third wave of the pandemic.

FASTFACT

More than 100,000 Palestinians are believed to be sheltering in homes and schools run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Rami Al-Abadla, director of the ministry’s safety and infection control unit, agreed, adding that “the outbreak of a third wave of coronavirus is strongly expected.”
Thousands of Palestinians have been forced from their homes and are sheltering in crowded facilities, he said.
More than 100,000 Palestinians are believed to be sheltering in homes and schools run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
Al-Abadla said that reimposing strict health measures in Gaza will be difficult.
“People will not follow any measures at the present time after facing difficult times and dangerous days,” he said.
Muhammad Abbas was among those who fled to schools run by UNRWA to escape the violence.
Abbas said that he took his pregnant wife, five children and disabled father to a school in Jabaliya camp in northern Gaza after fleeing his home in the village of Umm Al-Nasr in Beit Lahia, which was hit by Israeli airstrikes.

 

Topics: gaza city Israel Palestine Coronavirus

Turkish protesters ‘face growing threat of police violence’

Turkish protesters ‘face growing threat of police violence’
A total of 4,771 violations were recorded in the the four years to 2019, with Turkish prosecutors filing lawsuits against 4,907 people for taking part in public protests, the report claims. (Reuters/File)
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

Turkish protesters 'face growing threat of police violence'

Turkish protesters ‘face growing threat of police violence’
  • Rights groups have claimed the move will undermine police accountability during demonstrations
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

ISTANBUL: Thousands of Turkish protesters have been prosecuted in recent years amid a government crackdown on right of assembly, a new report by Turkey’s Human Rights Foundation has revealed.
A total of 4,771 violations were recorded in the the four years to 2019, with Turkish prosecutors filing lawsuits against 4,907 people for taking part in public protests, the report claims.
At least 999 people were sentenced to a total of 13,370 months in prison.
Protesters faced charges of membership in a terror group, damaging public property, resisting police or insulting the president.
The report said that about 4,900 protesters had been the victims of police violence, with some losing their lives.
Violence took place mostly during protests over the Kurdish conflict or the dismissal of public officials following the 2016 failed coup attempt.
“The destruction of the democratization process in Turkey reveals deep and systematic violations against the right to assembly and demonstration,” the report noted.
Turkey’s Constitutional Court recently highlighted the case of a protester, Erdal Sarikaya, who was blinded in one eye during the 2013 anti-government Gezi Park protests. Sixteen police officers involved in the violence were not prosecuted.
In Turkey, public officials cannot face a criminal investigation without approval by the authorities.
Sarikaya sued the authorities for his injury caused by a tear gas canister fired by police.

SPEEDREAD

• The report by Turkey’s Human Rights Foundation said that about 4,900 protesters had been the victims of police violence, with some losing their lives.

• Violence took place mostly during protests over the Kurdish conflict or the dismissal of public officials following the 2016 failed coup attempt.

The court ordered the state to pay compensation to Sarikaya and ordered an investigation into the police responsible for the injury.
During the Gezi Park protests, 11 demonstrators were killed and over 8,000 people injured, while there were more than 3,000 arrests.
In April, the human rights foundation revealed that 23 students were killed and 720 injured during protests in Turkey between 2015 and 2019.
Turkish police officers violated the rights to assembly of students mostly on university campuses, the report said.
Recently, hundreds of students were arrested and dozens faced police violence during a police crackdown on the country’s prestigious Bogazici University amid protests against the politically appointed rector of the university.
Police used tear gas and rubber bullets, injuring students and also journalists.
In April, a new directive banned citizens from recording police footage during protests. All audiovisual recordings of police at protests are now deemed illegal as they allegedly violate the privacy of police forces.
Rights groups have claimed the move will undermine police accountability during demonstrations.
According to a recent Human Rights Watch report, allegations of ill-treatment, police brutality and torture have increased significantly in recent years.
A Turkish woman was detained for a day on May 19 after a street interview in which she attacked “those who eat others’ shares,” a common Turkish idiom meaning that some people are benefiting from goods that don’t belong to them.
She was detained after sharing the claims on social media.

Topics: Turkey

Exiled Turkey mob boss opens new Pandora’s box with Syria claims

Exiled Turkey mob boss opens new Pandora’s box with Syria claims
Sedat Peker. (Supplied)
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

Exiled Turkey mob boss opens new Pandora's box with Syria claims

Exiled Turkey mob boss opens new Pandora’s box with Syria claims
  • SADAT was founded in 2012 by a retired general and 23 officers who were expelled from the Turkish Armed Forces due to hard-line Islamic allegiances
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Turkey’s notorious mafia leader Sedat Peker has resurfaced this week in a new video accusing the country’s rulers of conspiring with a paramilitary force to send weapons to Al-Qaeda-linked terror groups in Syria.
In the eighth video of his series released on Sunday, he claimed that Turkey sent weapons to Al-Nusra jihadists in Syria through a paramilitary group and so-called “parallel army,” named SADAT, formed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s adviser.
Peker, who enjoyed close connections with Turkish rulers in the past, also detailed alleged cooperation between Turkish officials and Al-Nusra.
The fugitive mafia boss allegedly decided to send military equipment to Syrian Turkmens and shared the plan with a deputy from the ruling government in order to receive permission to dispatch the trucks in 2015.
“They said ‘lets send additional trucks to Syria with your aid convoy.’ We sent our trucks to Syria as aid trucks, then we posed for photos with them. However, I thought they sent other trucks to the Syrian Turkmen rebels,” he said.
The allegations were previously brought to the Turkish parliament by the opposition, but no further details were uncovered following government objections.
Ahmet Davutoglu, who was prime minister between 2014 and 2016 and now leads the breakaway Future Party, has been urged to provide accounts of the “corrupt irregularities” in Syria.
Peker alleged that the trucks sent to jihadists were orchestrated by a group within SADAT.
The consultancy group claims it is “the first and the only company in Turkey that internationally provides consultancy and military training services at the international defense and interior security sector,” according to its website.

HIGHLIGHT

Mafia leader Sedat Peker claims that Turkey sent weapons to Al-Nusra jihadists in Syria through a paramilitary group and so-called ‘parallel army,’ named SADAT, formed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s adviser.

SADAT was founded in 2012 by a retired general and 23 officers who were expelled from the Turkish Armed Forces due to hard-line Islamic allegiances.
 The paramilitary company is closely linked to the Turkish government and allegedly played a role in recruiting and providing training to jihadists during the Syrian and Libyan civil wars.
“They diverted aid trucks for Turkmen to Al-Nusra under my name, but I didn’t send them — SADAT did. I was informed about it from one of our Turkmen friends,” Peker said.
Peker, whose videos have reached millions of users on YouTube, said his videos are designed to “take revenge” against the Turkish government and especially Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who allowed police officers to raid his home after he fell out with the regime.
In a previous video, the mafia boss accused Erkan Yildirim, son of Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, and former police chief Mehmet Agar, of orchestrating an international drug trafficking scheme involving Turkey, Colombia and Venezuela.
The latest video is titled “Young trees which are grown by storms cannot be destroyed by wind.”
Peker asks a question in the clip: “Now do you know what you need to do business in Syria?”
He alleged that doing “big business” in Syria — worth billions of dollars — requires the permission of not only the presidential head of administrative affairs, Metin Kiratli, but also of pro-government businesspeople Ramazan Ozturk and Murat Sancak, as well as a senior Al-Nusra militant, Abu Abdurrahman, who is responsible for financing jihadis.
Peker also implied that the money trail could never be tracked back to the Turkish state after it was hidden by a “corrupt network” with the help of the interior minister.
The mafia boss claimed to have opposed the aid to Al-Nusra because they were fighting Turkmen minorities in Syria.
Al-Nusra is now called Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham and retains control in Syria’s rebel-held region.
Turkey’s alleged links with jihadists in Syria made headlines back in 2015 following Russian claims.
In December 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ankara of shooting down a Russian jet near the Turkish border with Syria in order to protect its oil supply lines with Daesh, although Turkey denied any involvement in the incident.
Russia’s defense minister also accused Erdogan and his family of taking part in the illegal oil trade.
“If you allege something, you should prove it,” Erdogan said in response.
Peker, a high-profile mafia figure since the 1990s, says he now resides in Dubai, but regularly moves to avoid being captured by Turkish authorities. He fled Turkey last year to avoid a criminal investigation.

Topics: Turkey

Egypt reveals details of death of Ukrainian ex-spy chief

Egypt reveals details of death of Ukrainian ex-spy chief
Viktor Hvozd. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 30 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt reveals details of death of Ukrainian ex-spy chief

Egypt reveals details of death of Ukrainian ex-spy chief
  • The Public Prosecution did not notice any apparent injuries on the body, and found blueness in his neck and face, secretions from his mouth, and red spots on his feet and back
Updated 30 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian public prosecutor has revealed details of the drowning of the former Ukrainian foreign intelligence service head, Viktor Hvozd, in Sinai.

In a statement, he said that the Public Prosecution received a report from Dahab Central Hospital in South Sinai on Friday, stating that it had received the drowned body.

He also stated that a friend of Hvozd, who was accompanied by him during their dive, said that he was surprised by the deceased ascending to the surface of the water at an excessive speed. He tried to stop him in fear for his life but did not succeed, adding that when they reached the surface Hvozd removed his respirator and was still alive. Though he and another diver managed to get him ashore, Hvozd died after being transported to the hospital.

He confirmed that he did not accuse anyone of the death and that he was not under any criminal suspicion.

The attorney general’s statement said that the prosecution has investigated the friend of the deceased and the owner of the diving center whose equipment Hvozd used on the day of the incident, and the trainer who was accompanying them.

The Public Prosecution did not notice any apparent injuries on the body, and found blueness in his neck and face, secretions from his mouth, and red spots on his feet and back.

The statement said that the prosecution notified the Ukrainian Embassy of the incident and asked them to send an official representative to join the investigation.

Hvozd had been living in Dahab, in South Sinai, for some time.

 

Topics: Ukraine spy chief

Al-Rahi accuses state of collusion against the people

Al-Rahi accuses state of collusion against the people
Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi said that the crisis was caused by ‘greed and monopoly.’ (Getty Images)
Updated 31 May 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Al-Rahi accuses state of collusion against the people

Al-Rahi accuses state of collusion against the people
  • Lebanon lacks people characterized by a ‘pure patriotic thought,’ says top cleric
Updated 31 May 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi on Sunday accused the state of colluding against its people and said the political elite was unable to form a government even “to secure medicine, a loaf of bread, electricity and fuel.”

Al-Rahi, whose mediation efforts to unlock the impasse between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri are faltering, also said the country lacked “courageous people” who had the will to build a homeland for the Lebanese and who were characterized by a “pure patriotic thought liberated from loyalty to the foreign powers.”
On Oct. 22 last year, Hariri was instructed to form a new government following the resignation of then-Prime Minister Hassan Diab in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut Port.
But Hariri and Aoun have been unable to agree on who should be in the new government and which portfolios should be allocated to whom. Each man has blamed the other for the lack of progress, even as the country battles with financial collapse and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cleric said part of the crisis being experienced by the Lebanese was caused by “greed and monopoly” and that he would adhere to the neutrality of Lebanon, so that it would not be a “platform for war, conflict and weapons.”
He called on security and judicial agencies “to raid the warehouses in which medicines are stored to gain after the removal of subsidies, and to stop the monopoly and close the smuggling routes.”
Earlier, activists from the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) circulated rumors on social networking sites about Hariri’s absence from Lebanon. The whispering campaign came after two proposed government lineups, sent by the president to Al-Rahi, were leaked.

FASTFACT

The cleric is mediating to unlock political impasse between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

Hariri’s team viewed the two draft formations as “interfering with the powers of the prime minister-designate and an attempt to restrict his authority.”
MP Mohammed Al-Hajjar, from the Future Parliamentary Bloc, said while Hariri had no objection to the adoption of new initiatives to form a government, Aoun’s “imposition of a new, unconstitutional method for naming ministers was unacceptable.”
“There is an internal and international agreement on forming a government of specialists, not partisans, but Hezbollah does not want a government,” Al-Hajjar added. “Had it (Hezbollah) wanted, a government would have been formed from the beginning, and it is using its ally to implement its agenda.”
MP Nazih Najm, from the Future bloc, warned that without a government, there were no solutions for electricity, flour, diesel or medicine. He described the current propositions for solutions as “morphine injections.”
“The country, without an executive authority, is going to ruin,’ he said. “The president and the leader of the FPM, MP Gebran Bassil, need to realize that it is not possible to form a government that has more than one head because it will not work or produce. If the intention is to form a government similar to the current caretaker government, then things should remain as they are today.”
The country is experiencing shortages of basic items. Medicines are missing from pharmacies and fuel is rarely found at petrol stations.
Figures issued by the Banque du Liban showed that, during 2020, the bank sold foreign currencies for the import of medicines, medical supplies and raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry at a value of $1.17 million. From the start of 2021 until May 20, the bank sold these at a value of $1.43 million. Excess quantities of medicine were either lost to smuggling outside Lebanon or hidden pending the removal of subsidies.
The bank recorded a 30 percent increase in the amount of money in hard currencies to import fuel during the current year compared to the whole of 2020, meaning that fuel was either smuggled to Syria or stored, which is less likely.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

