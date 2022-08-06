You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt stand in way of Saudi Arabia and glory at 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Egypt stand in way of Saudi Arabia and glory at 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Egypt stand in way of Saudi Arabia and glory at 2022 Arab Cup U-20
A sell-out crowd will see if Saudi Arabia can defeat Egypt in the final of the 2022 Arab Cup U-20 Championships on Sunday. (@SaudiNT)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zkwts

Updated 06 August 2022
John Duerden

Egypt stand in way of Saudi Arabia and glory at 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Egypt stand in way of Saudi Arabia and glory at 2022 Arab Cup U-20
  • The Kingdom’s Abdullah Radif and Egypt’s Salah Basha have been two of the tournament’s outstanding players
Updated 06 August 2022
John Duerden

A sell-out crowd will see if Saudi Arabia can defeat Egypt in the final of the 2022 Arab Cup U-20 Championships on Sunday and become the first team in the tournament’s history to win successive titles.

It is not only a battle between two giants of the Arab world — one from Asia, one from Africa — but between two talented young players who have already lit up the tournament.

All 20,000 tickets were quickly sold in the Saudi city of Abha once the semi-finals were negotiated by the host nation.

Wednesday’s clash was a stroll in the park for the young Green Falcons as they thrashed Palestine 5-0.

Saudi Arabia took maximum points from the group stage, which was contested by 18 teams from two continents. It included a 4-1 defeat against what was seen as a strong Iraqi team.

The signs, then, are good, and even the quarter-final penalty shootout win over Yemen can be seen as evidence that the Saudi team can deliver when the pressure is on.

The victory over Palestine was a performance from a team that is in form and full of confidence.

After a slow start, Saudi Arabia took control after 36 minutes as Mohammed Sulaiman opened the scoring.

Then two goals from Abdullah Radif put the home team firmly in control, and faint hopes of a comeback from Palestine were quashed when Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa and Saleh Al-Rahmani got in on the act.

There are no injuries for coach Saleh Al-Mohammadi to deal with, though midfielder Abdullah Al-Zaid will be absent through suspension.

“We know that we will face a tough test against Egypt,” said Al-Mohammadi, who has seen his team have the best offensive and defensive record in the tournament, with 11 goals scored and just one conceded.

“They have done well to get to the final, and so have we. It should be a good game between two strong teams, and we know that we have to prepare to be at our best.”

The boss will be looking to Radif, whose brace against Algeria took his tally to six for the tournament, and the Al-Hilal star has given his club coach Ramon Diaz a reminder that there is talent in the squad.

For now, however, the 19-year-old is focused on Egypt, who know they need to stop the star if they are to avenge their 3-2 loss against Saudi Arabia in the semi-final of the 2021 edition.

“Saudi Arabia have some very good players and are a strong team,” said Egypt coach Mahmoud Gaber. “But in a final, you are always going to face tough opposition, and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Egypt also won their group by winning both their games, and then faced their first major scare when they had to come from a goal down to defeat Morocco 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

A 3-1 win over another North African giant, Algeria, secured a first-ever place in a final after losing in the last four on the last two occasions.

“We have improved as the tournament has progressed, and the team is gaining experience and knows more about how to control the rhythm of the game,” said Gaber. “We are also improving in terms of set pieces, and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

While Saudi Arabia have Radif, Egypt possess a star of their own in Salah Basha. The 19-year-old forward plays his club football for Udinese, joining the Italian club in 2018 from Al-Ahly, and got on the scoresheet against Morocco and Algeria. 

“He is a very good player. He does well when he is in the penalty area. If we are on the attacking side, he will score,” said Gaber.

The player with an Italian mother and Egyptian father has reportedly caught the attention of senior national team coach Rui Vitoria, who could move to give the youngster a full international cap sooner rather than later to ensure that he chooses to represent the Pharaohs rather than the Azzurri.

For now, however, the focus is on Saudi Arabia. The destination of the Arab U-20 Cup may be determined by which star, the Saudi or the Egyptian, shines brightest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt football

Related

Egypt to face Saudi Arabia in final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20 final
Sport
Egypt to face Saudi Arabia in final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20 final
Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Sport
Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Soap opera of Messi’s future likely to grow in coming season

Soap opera of Messi’s future likely to grow in coming season
Updated 06 August 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Soap opera of Messi’s future likely to grow in coming season

Soap opera of Messi’s future likely to grow in coming season
  • Cristiano Ronaldo may have dominated 2022 summer transfer window, but rumors of return to Barcelona mean Messi will once again be under spotlight when his contract with PSG ends
Updated 06 August 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Lionel Messi may have been the talk of last summer’s transfer window, but when Paris Saint-Germain kick off their defense of Ligue 1 title on Saturday night against Clermont Foot 63, he will have a somewhat more low-key start to the new season.

The drama this summer lies with his great rival from Portugal. The summer of 2022 transfer window is not over yet, but we can already say it has been dominated by the soap opera of Cristiano Ronaldo, regardless of where he ends up playing in the 2022-23 season.

But just like the two have exchanged Ballon d’Or awards over the last decade and a half, next summer’s transfer window could well be about the Argentine again, at least if Joan Laporta’s recent statements are anything to go by.

The Barcelona president has made clear his desire to have back the club’s dearest son back at Camp Nou.

Laporta hopes that Messi, whose career at PSG has not quite gone as expected, has not yet finished his love story with Barça and is open to a return.

“I feel indebted to Messi,” the Catalan told ESPN. “It is our responsibility to ensure that history remains open and has a much more splendid ending than it did.”

Laporta lamented the way Messi left the club, blaming the previous management, which had left Barcelona with the serious financial problems that he has inherited.

With each financial impasse, Barcelona have tried to cure the situation by activating the now-infamous economic “levers.”

Laporta has managed to raise around €650 million ($662 million) with the sale of 25 percent of the TV rights to the company Sixth Street for 25 years.

This has given the club some breathing space, but with several new players coming in — such as Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kunde and Raphina — and needing to be registered, the club’s financial situation remains in flux. More levers may need to be pulled.

Coach Xavi Hernandez no doubt would be keen for Messi to return to Barcelona for the 2023-24 season as he shared some glorious years with the Argentinian legend, particularly in Pep Guardiola’s mythical team.

Hernandez considers the return of the Ballon d’Or record holder to be the key to rebuilding the club.

The idea would be that Messi returns to the club for free when his contract with PSG ends next summer.

The Barca coach also believes that even at 36 years of age, the Argentina captain still has a lot of football to deliver, saying: “Messi deserves a second chance in Barcelona.”

Last May, Messi’s father also expressed a desire to see his son in the Blaugrana jersey again.

With a contract that is still valid until June 2023, Messi himself, unsurprisingly, has remained respectful to all parties and has not commented on the possibility of a return. But does his silence indicate alternate plans? Maybe.

The Argentinian channel Direct TV reported in May that Messi could acquire 35 percent of Inter Miami, the MLS club owned by David Beckham, to play there in 2023. As with any move next summer, he would head to Florida at zero cost.

According to Transfermarkt, the value of Messi has dropped from well over $200 million at his 2018 Barcelona peak to almost $60 million now at PSG.

With that in mind, and taking into account his age, Messi will want to make sure that his next move is the right and most lucrative one for the final chapter of his career.

He has not reacted to Laporta’s comments, but his unquestioned affection for Barcelona could be a decisive factor in a potential return to the Catalan team.

Ronaldo continues to hog the headlines this summer, but a year from now, the soap opera could well swing back Messi’s way.

Topics: Lionel Messi football

Related

Messi scores as PSG labor past Japan’s Kawasaki
Sport
Messi scores as PSG labor past Japan’s Kawasaki
Messi stars as Argentina beat Italy in Finalissima
Sport
Messi stars as Argentina beat Italy in Finalissima

Eddie Howe: No need to panic over lack of forward signings

Eddie Howe: No need to panic over lack of forward signings
Updated 06 August 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe: No need to panic over lack of forward signings

Eddie Howe: No need to panic over lack of forward signings
  • Newcastle United coach is expected to strengthen his attack this summer, but will go into season opener against Nottingham Forest with no new additions
Updated 06 August 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe insists now is not the time for panic at Newcastle United despite not adding any much-needed forward reinforcements ahead of the start of the Premier League season.

The Magpies head into this afternoon’s Premier League opener with Nottingham Forest still light of the striker and wide attacker they had hoped to sign this summer.

However, they have not been quiet, having spent more than $66 million on three players already.

And while some question whether adding three recruits in the defensive third — Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Matt Targett — has significantly strengthened the Magpies, Howe is confident in the players he has in his ranks at present, especially as he knows there is more to come before the Sept. 1 transfer deadline.

“I love the squad that we have. It’s very competitive. We have strength in every position,” said the head coach.

“I think where we need to strengthen the squad is in case of injuries, which you have to guard against. It’s a long season, a lot of games with the World Cup squeezed in.

“Understrength? No. Maybe a player or two light, possibly yes. It’s never perfect when you’re in my position. You have to do the best you can with the resources you have.”

While frustration has been allowed to build in the fan base, that is not translated across to the club, Howe or his coaching staff.

“There’s certainly no frustration aimed at the club. It’s the circumstances surrounding (deals),” he said.

“There are players who have decided to move elsewhere, but that’s a delicate thing. It’s not always the other club. A whole host of things have to drop for you.

“It’s an ever-moving thing, it’s always changing, but I’m very confident we can do what we need to make the squad as strong as possible.”

An attack-minded player heavily linked to the Magpies in recent weeks has been James Maddison of Leicester City.

The England international No. 10 is understood to be keen to move to the northeast with unrest in the Foxes’ camp this summer.

However, a fee has proven tough for Newcastle to agree, with Brendan Rodgers’ men wanting upwards of $70 million for the player, which would be a Newcastle record purchase.

When asked about the attacker, Howe said: “I’m not going to talk about any individual player in respect to their club. We’re working hard to try and improve the squad.”

The Magpies are set to be backed by yet another sell-out St. James’ crowd for the visit of Steve Cooper’s newly promoted side.

Two-time European Cup-winning Forest have not graced the top flight in England for more than two decades.

Howe is hoping the positivity from last season will spill over into this — well, for Newcastle at least.

“Positivity, enthusiasm, energy — we’re going to need all those things, especially at home. I embrace that and encourage that from our supporters,” he said.

“I think for the players it’s a dangerous thing sometimes as you’ve got to be cool, calm and collected, and stick to our processes.

“The most important thing is to find a way to win the games. Then, hopefully, the feel-good factor can continue throughout the season.”

On the opposition, he added: “We’ve had a good chance to watch them both last season and during pre-season. I think they’re dangerous opponents for us. Steve Cooper deserves a huge amount of credit for the job he’s done.”

On the injury front, Jon Shelvey is the main casualty this summer and the only likely starter set to miss out on the opening day.

Howe said: “Jonjo is in London for another assessment, so we don’t have any clear timeframe for you on his injury. He’s probably the big one to come out of pre-season.

“Everyone else, we’ve got Jamal Lewis and Fede Fernandez who are working their way back to fitness, which shouldn’t be too long. Javier Manquillo is back in training and looked good. We’re not too bad, apart from them.”

One player who looks likely to make his senior United bow at St. James’ is goalkeeper Nick Pope. The England international was a $12 million summer signing from Burnley.

Even though he has walked out at United many times from the away dressing room, Pope cannot wait to swap across the corridor and represent the Magpies in the top flight.

“You’re imagining as a new player what it’s going to be like — that buzz of walking out the tunnel for the first game of the season. It will be a special experience I’m sure,” he said.

“It’s a good test, of course. The Premier League nowadays, as a league, gets tougher and tougher.

“Whoever it had been, you wouldn’t have said, ‘That’s an easy one to start with.’ That just isn’t the case anymore.”

Topics: Newcastle United football

Related

Newcastle United hand ‘perfect fit’ manager Eddie Howe new long-term deal
Sport
Newcastle United hand ‘perfect fit’ manager Eddie Howe new long-term deal
Newcastle wrap up pre-season friendlies with 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao
Sport
Newcastle wrap up pre-season friendlies with 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao

Mané scores on debut, Bayern starts Bundesliga with 6-1 rout

Mané scores on debut, Bayern starts Bundesliga with 6-1 rout
Updated 05 August 2022
AP

Mané scores on debut, Bayern starts Bundesliga with 6-1 rout

Mané scores on debut, Bayern starts Bundesliga with 6-1 rout
  • Jamal Musiala got two goals and Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard and Serge Gnabry also scored
  • The Bavarian powerhouse had 17 shots at goal in the first half alone
Updated 05 August 2022
AP

BERLIN: Sadio Mané scored on his league debut and Bayern Munich routed Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 to start the new Bundesliga on Friday.
Jamal Musiala got two goals and Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard and Serge Gnabry also scored as Bayern showed no ill effect from Robert Lewandowski’s summer transfer to Barcelona.
The sheer dominance against the team that won the Europa League last season shows why Bayern remain the firm favorite for a record-extending 11th consecutive title.
The Bavarian powerhouse had 17 shots at goal in the first half alone, when the visitors could also shrug off a comical miss from Thomas Müller.
Both the opening ceremony and a passionate performance of the German anthem by pop singer Carolin Niemczyk were whistled by the home fans, who marked the occasion in their own way by setting off banned pyrotechnics behind one of the goals.
It sent a huge cloud of smoke over the Frankfurt goal and may even have aided the visitors as Joshua Kimmich scored through the haze with a free kick in off the right post in the fifth minute. Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who was expecting a cross, was late to react.
Benjamin Pavard made it 2-0 in the 11th on a rebound of Müller’s blocked effort.
Bayern had to wait till the 29th for Mané to get the third with a header to Serge Gnabry’s floated cross. It was the Senegalese forward’s first Bundesliga goal following his transfer from Liverpool.
Müller gave Jamal Musiala a tap-in in the 35th and Gnabry got the fifth just before halftime.
Only the break provided relief for the beleaguered home team.
Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner reacted with three changes in the interval and was rewarded with a far more encouraging performance in the second half.
New signing Kolo Muani forced a mistake from overconfident goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to score on his league debut in the 64th.
But the visitors didn’t panic. Musiala displayed fine footwork before scoring his second in the 83rd.

Topics: Bayern Munich Sadio Mane Jamal Musiala Bundesliga

Related

Klinsmann: Bundesliga playoff idea ‘thrilling’ amid Bayern dominance
Sport
Klinsmann: Bundesliga playoff idea ‘thrilling’ amid Bayern dominance
New-look Bayern favored to continue dominance in Bundesliga
Sport
New-look Bayern favored to continue dominance in Bundesliga

Schmeichel has ‘high ambitions’ for new club Nice

Schmeichel has ‘high ambitions’ for new club Nice
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

Schmeichel has ‘high ambitions’ for new club Nice

Schmeichel has ‘high ambitions’ for new club Nice
  • The 35-year-old was the mainstay of the most successful period in the English club's history winning the Premier League
  • "Leicester is a club that I love. The decision to leave family members is difficult," Schmeichel told a press conference
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

NICE: Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said Friday he has “high ambitions” to replicate his success with Leicester City at new club Nice.
The 35-year-old was the mainstay of the most successful period in the English club’s history winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield in his 11-year spell.
“In football, if you have a feeling, you have to go with it,” said the former Leicester captain, who wants to turn the Riviera outfit back into the “top club” who won four Ligue 1 titles, the last in 1959.
“Leicester is a club that I love. The decision to leave family members is difficult,” Schmeichel told a press conference.
“But I am 35 years old. It was time to challenge myself, with the desire to continue to grow as a player and person — a new language, a new experience for my family.
“But the main reason was the fact that Ineos (owners) have very high ambitions for Nice. They want to make it a top club. I see similarities there with when I joined Leicester.”
The son of former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel joined Leicester from Leeds in 2011 and soon became a fans’ favorite with his 479 appearances the third most in the club’s history.
“My aim is to bring solid foundations, stability,” he continued.
“It’s also to represent the club on and off the pitch in the best way.
“I’m not here to pull out big saves all the time but to consolidate the basics. Then, our strikers will make us win.”
Nice finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season and open their new campaign at Toulouse on Sunday.

Topics: Kasper Schmeichel League 1 Nice Leicester

Related

Leicester keeper Schmeichel to join Nice
Sport
Leicester keeper Schmeichel to join Nice
Leicester hold Roma as Feyenoord edge Marseille in Conference League semis
Sport
Leicester hold Roma as Feyenoord edge Marseille in Conference League semis

PSG’s Wijnaldum pens loan deal with Roma

PSG’s Wijnaldum pens loan deal with Roma
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

PSG’s Wijnaldum pens loan deal with Roma

PSG’s Wijnaldum pens loan deal with Roma
  • The 31-year-old joined PSG after five seasons with Liverpool
  • He figured in just 18 starts in Ligue 1 and three in the Champions League
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

PARIS: Dutch international midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum signed a one-year loan deal with Roma on Friday after an unsettled season at French champions Paris Saint-Germain.
The 31-year-old joined PSG after five seasons with Liverpool but struggled to make an impact in the French capital.
He figured in just 18 starts in Ligue 1 and three in the Champions League.
“It’s a really good feeling to be a Roma player,” said the Dutch star.
“Everyone I have spoken to has given me great feedback about the club and its fans. The club made it clear just how much they wanted me in the efforts they made to complete the deal, which always gives a player a lot of confidence and belief.
“I promise to give 100 percent and help the team compete for all our targets this season.”
Wijnaldum joins fellow new recruits Nemanja Matic and Paulo Dybala at Jose Mourinho’s team.
Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season. The new campaign starts on August 13.

Topics: PSG AS Roma Georginio Wijnaldum

Related

Injured Mbappe ruled out of PSG season opener
Sport
Injured Mbappe ruled out of PSG season opener
Messi scores as PSG labor past Japan’s Kawasaki
Sport
Messi scores as PSG labor past Japan’s Kawasaki

Latest updates

Iran Guards say Israel facing ‘heavy price’ for attacks in Gaza
Iran Guards say Israel facing ‘heavy price’ for attacks in Gaza
Dubai to host a new film festival in October
Dubai to host a new film festival in October
Biden to host White House Pacific island summit
Biden to host White House Pacific island summit
Press watchdog slams Israel over treatment of Palestinian journalists
Press watchdog slams Israel over treatment of Palestinian journalists
REVIEW: ‘Paper Girls’ is more than its similarities to ‘Stranger Things’
REVIEW: ‘Paper Girls’ is more than its similarities to ‘Stranger Things’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.