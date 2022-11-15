You are here

Iran’s players free to express themselves at World Cup, says Queiroz
Iran’s head coach Carlos Queiroz, foreground, arrives with his team players at Hamad International airport in Doha on Monday ahead of the upcoming World Cup. (AP)
  • The country's players are being watched closely in Qatar for signs that they support the demonstrations
  • Queiroz told a press conference: "Everybody has the right to express themselves"
DOHA: Iran’s players are free to express themselves at the World Cup, coach Carlos Queiroz said on Tuesday, as the country was gripped by fresh anti-government protests.
Iranians have taken to the streets since September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly flouting the strict dress code for women.
The country’s players are being watched closely in Qatar for signs that they support the demonstrations.
Queiroz told a press conference: “Everybody has the right to express themselves.”
He compared the situation to players in England taking the knee in anti-racism protests.
“You guys are used to bending your knees in the games. Some people agree, some people don’t agree with that. And Iran is exactly the same,” the Portuguese coach said, according to a video of the press conference.
“It is out of question to think that the Iran national team is suffering any sort of issues like that. The players, they only have one thing in mind, which is to fight for their dream to be in the second round,” Queiroz said.
“They are humble people, they understand one very simple thing. If we are able to do that, they are not only part of history because Iran was six times in the World Cup, they have never been in the second round.
“They don’t want to be only part of history, they want to make history.”
Iran open their group campaign against England on Monday and will also face the United States and Wales.

  • The competition, which is the sport’s biggest annual tournament, began in the Mexican City of Guadalajara on Sunday and continues until Nov. 20
GUADALAJARA: Four Saudi Arabians are among the competitors from 122 nations currently taking part in the 2022 World Taekwondo Championships in the Mexican City of Guadalajara.

The Kingdom’s representatives are Fahd Al-Samih, who is competing in the 54 kg division, Riyad Al-Dhafiri (58 kg), Ali Al-Mabrouk (80 kg) and Donia Abu Talib (49 kg).

The Saudi team’s Russian coach, Kurban Bogdaev, said the members are fully prepared for what is the sport’s biggest annual tournament.

“The Saudi Games, which recently concluded, helped ensure the readiness of our (athletes) and we were content with a short (training) camp before the international competition,” he added.

The championships began on Nov. 13 and continue until Nov. 20.

University student Guillamón among Spain defenders in Qatar

University student Guillamón among Spain defenders in Qatar
  • The 22-year-old Valencia player is heading to Qatar for his first World Cup while still attending university and studying biomedical engineering
  • Guillamón is one of the up-and-coming players selected by coach Luis Enrique in a revamped World Cup squad
MADRID: For young Spain defender Hugo Guillamón, any downtime at the World Cup may mean study time.
The 22-year-old Valencia player is heading to Qatar for his first World Cup while still attending university and studying biomedical engineering.
“If there’s time and everything goes well, I’ll try to (study) a bit,” Guillamón said Tuesday. “In a tournament like the World Cup, there is not a lot of time to think about anything else, but I’ll try to do what I can.”
Guillamón said that luckily there won’t be any need to pack any books as “now everything is done through the Internet.”
He said his parents always encouraged him to keep studying despite making it as a professional soccer player.
“It’s always been something natural for me,” he said. “I try to go little by little and combine the studies with soccer.”
Guillamón is one of the up-and-coming players selected by coach Luis Enrique in a revamped World Cup squad. He will wear the No. 15 jersey that used to belong to his idol, Sergio Ramos — one of the many veterans who are not in the team anymore.
“Sergio is a legend and a reference for every player,” Guillamón said. “I grew up watching him play, paying attention to him and trying to do what he did.”
Guillamón was a late addition to Spain’s team heading to Qatar, making to the final squad despite having only a few previous call-ups. He has only two appearances with the senior squad, compared to the 180 by Ramos, Spain’s most-capped player.
“As youngsters we can add a lot of energy and ambition,” said Guillamón, who scored when Spain used its Under-21 players in a friendly against Lithuania in 2021 after the senior players had to go into isolation because of the coronavirus.
Guillamón has been playing mostly as a defensive midfielder at club level with Valencia, but with the national team he will be among the central defenders that also include Eric García, Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte.
“The coach has confidence in me, he knows that I can play in both positions,” said Guillamón, who was one of the players who weren’t fully fit and trained separately from the group at Spain’s training center on Tuesday, along with Álvaro Morata and Marcos Llorente.
Spain play at Jordan in their final World Cup warmup on Thursday before traveling to Qatar. They will open against Costa Rica on Nov. 23 before also playing Germany and Japan in Group E.
Spain are trying to win their first major tournament since the 2012 European Championship. Two years earlier, in won their lone World Cup title in South Africa.

Croatia are strong opponents, says Saudi coach before friendly encounter

Croatia are strong opponents, says Saudi coach before friendly encounter
Saudi Arabia’s football coach Herve Renard at a press conference on Tuesday. (supplied)
  • Croatia faced France in the World Cup final four years ago
  • Renard has sent a pre-competition message to Saudi fans, telling them to “trust the players"
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s football coach Herve Renard says Croatia will provide a strong test for his side in Wednesday’s friendly clash between the two nations.

Croatia faced France in the World Cup final four years ago, and at Tuesday’s press conference Renard said: “One last match for us in the preparations journey, and (then) we have one week left before playing our first match in the 2022 World Cup.

“It’s the same for the Croatian team, so tomorrow’s match will be a tough one.

“Choosing to play against the Croatian national team is good for us at this stage of the preparatory program.

“During my training career I played many friendly matches, but the most important thing is the tournament in which we participate.”

Renard has sent a pre-competition message to Saudi fans, telling them to “trust the players, you know them well, but we must be patient because we are playing in a strong tournament, and the duty of players, and those on the technical and administration sides, is to make everyone proud of the team.”

Renard said that Wednesday’s clash will provide a different environment from the team’s first match in the footballing showpiece that follows.

He added: “Regardless of tomorrow’s result, the most important thing is that we remain focused on our mission in the World Cup.”

Speaking about Saudi striker Fahd Al-Mawlid’s late removal from the squad, Renard said: “We will miss him because he is an important player.”

His place in the World Cup roster has been taken by Nawaf Al-Abed.

Weah relishing ‘surreal’ World Cup experience

Weah relishing ‘surreal’ World Cup experience
  • Weah's father George long dreamed of playing in the World Cup, but was never able to guide Liberia to the tournament
  • "My dad wanted the opportunity to play in a World Cup with his country but never got the opportunity to do it," Tim Weah told reporters
DOHA: Tim Weah is relishing the chance to play on the one stage his famous footballing father never graced when he takes to the field for the United States at the World Cup.
The 22-year-old Lille winger is a key part of a talented United States squad in Qatar which is plotting to spring a surprise in Group B where the Americans face England, Wales and Iran.
Weah’s father George long dreamed of playing in the World Cup, but was never able to guide Liberia to the tournament during a club career that saw him acclaimed as one of the greatest players in history.
“My dad wanted the opportunity to play in a World Cup with his country but never got the opportunity to do it,” Tim Weah told reporters on Tuesday. “Now he’s kind of reliving that through me.”
Twelve years ago, Weah was a wide-eyed 10-year-old football fan accompanying his father as a guest at the 2010 World Cup final, watching in awe as Andres Iniesta’s extra-time winner sealed the title for Spain.
“Just watching that, and watching all my favorite players on the field was a dream come true,” Weah told AFP at the team’s training base on Tuesday.
“To be in that same position now is crazy, kind of surreal. I guess when you’re in the position that I’m in now you don’t really realize how blessed you are.
“This is something that we’ve been working on for such a long time. To be here is an amazing feeling...It hasn’t really hit me yet if I’m being honest.”
Comfortable operating as a conventional winger or as wing-back, Weah says he hopes to crown his World Cup debut with a goal — preferably against Group B opponents England on November 25.
“I’m not going to lie. The whole world admires England. I admire England. The players they have, the talent they have, the history that they have,” Weah said.
“It’s definitely something big when you score against a team like that. But it’s a World Cup — I’ll take a goal against anyone.”
With an average age of just under 25, the United States has the youngest squad at the World Cup.
Weah however brushes off suggestions that inexperience may hamper US chances of performing well, citing the experience of elite European club football gleaned by many of his team-mates.
“I feel like right now, the way football is, age is just a number,” Weah said. “Some of the best players in the world are not even 24 yet.
“Individually we all have our own experiences, and we’re all bringing our own maturity to the team...I feel like when we all come together we bring our own level of maturity,” Weah said.
“And even though we’re young, we’re not young-minded. It’s not an immature group at all. It’s a group of guys who know what they want. We’re all just hungry and want to get started.”

Ronaldo ‘always happy’ when playing for Portugal

Ronaldo ‘always happy’ when playing for Portugal
  • Ronaldo is now preparing to lead Portugal at a World Cup for what is almost certain to be the final time
  • "He's always happy when he is in the national team," Benfica midfielder Joao Mario told reporters
LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo is “always happy” when playing for Portugal and his problems at Manchester United will not damage the country’s prospects at the World Cup, international teammate Joao Mario said on Tuesday.
The superstar forward blasted United in an explosive TV interview days before the start of the tournament in Qatar, saying he felt “betrayed” by the club and does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.
Ronaldo, 37, is now preparing to lead Portugal at a World Cup for what is almost certain to be the final time.
“He’s always happy when he is in the national team,” Benfica midfielder Joao Mario told reporters after the squad trained in Lisbon.
“I saw him yesterday and he was quite fine as always. As he has said before, for him it is always a pleasure to be here. He’s totally focused on the national team.
“I don’t see a problem with the timing (of the interview) because everyone always speaks about Cristiano, so it’s fine for us.”
Ronaldo aired his grievances in an interview with British channel TalkTV.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been a peripheral figure for United this season under new manager Ten Hag.
He was disciplined after refusing to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham last month.
But the Portugal superstar had returned to the side in recent weeks and even captained the Red Devils in a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa.
However, he was absent from the squad for Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Fulham in United’s final match before a six-week break for the World Cup.
Ronaldo, the all-time top scorer in international football, has started just four games in the Premier League this season and scored only once.
His Portugal side open their World Cup campaign against Ghana in Doha on November 24 and will also face Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.
In a message posted on social media on Monday, along with a photo of himself and some of his international team-mates, Ronaldo said: “Total and absolute focus on the work of the national team.”

