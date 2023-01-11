‘It’s been a great year for cinema,’ Guillermo del Toro says as Golden Globes usher in awards season 

Los Angeles: The Golden Globes returned for its 80th edition on Tuesday, announcing the start of award show season in Hollywood.

“I’m happier, more than anything else, being here in person with you. We’re back,” Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, whose “Pinocchio” won the award for Best Animated Motion Picture, said as part of his acceptance speech. “What can be better? It's been a great year for cinema, cinema of all sizes and ambitions, big swings, intimate movies.”

The evening began on the red carpet where stars showcased their elegant ensembles and flamboyant fashion as they paraded in front of the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“Top Gun: Maverick” actor Greg Tarzan Davis was thrilled to be attending the glamorous event.

“To have a film that I'm in nominated for best picture, it's exciting. It’s happening so fast. I want to just stop and freeze and just like take it all in. But it's amazing. I'm seeing all these.... Eddie Murphy just walked past me. I was like, “Oh, it's Eddie Murphy, you know? That's really cool,” said Tarzan Davis.

The evening’s notable winners included the comedy-drama “The Banshees of Inisherin” — with the most nominations and the most wins of any film including Best Musical of Comedy Motion Picture.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe also nabbed its first Golden Globe win for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” with actress Angela Bassett taking home the award for Best Supporting Actress.

“We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed and we were surrounded each and every day by the light in the spirit of Chadwick Boseman. And we have joy in knowing that with this historic 'Black Panther' series is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to,” said Bassett as part of her acceptance speech.

While the show did not see any Arab actors and filmmakers go home with awards, the Golden Globes’ backing organization the Hollywood Foreign Press Association renewed its dedication to diversity and seeing artists of all backgrounds recognized and supported.

“Hard work, grit, skill, pouring everything you can into a role. So I think everybody here who's nominated for, whether it's film or the acting or whatever it is, they work very hard,” said Tarzan Davis.