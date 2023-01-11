You are here

'It's been a great year for cinema,' Guillermo del Toro says as Golden Globes usher in awards season 

‘It’s been a great year for cinema,’ Guillermo del Toro says as Golden Globes usher in awards season 
Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson pose with the award for Best Animated Feature for ‘Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio’ in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Raffi Boghosian

‘It’s been a great year for cinema,’ Guillermo del Toro says as Golden Globes usher in awards season 

‘It’s been a great year for cinema,’ Guillermo del Toro says as Golden Globes usher in awards season 
  • Arab News was on the red carpet ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes 
  • The Golden Globes returned for its 80th edition on Tuesday 
Updated 11 sec ago
Raffi Boghosian

Los Angeles: The Golden Globes returned for its 80th edition on Tuesday, announcing the start of award show season in Hollywood. 

“I’m happier, more than anything else, being here in person with you. We’re back,” Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, whose “Pinocchio” won the award for Best Animated Motion Picture, said as part of his acceptance speech. “What can be better? It's been a great year for cinema, cinema of all sizes and ambitions, big swings, intimate movies.” 

The evening began on the red carpet where stars showcased their elegant ensembles and flamboyant fashion as they paraded in front of the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. 

“Top Gun: Maverick” actor Greg Tarzan Davis was thrilled to be attending the glamorous event. 

“To have a film that I'm in nominated for best picture, it's exciting. It’s happening so fast. I want to just stop and freeze and just like take it all in. But it's amazing. I'm seeing all these.... Eddie Murphy just walked past me. I was like, “Oh, it's Eddie Murphy, you know? That's really cool,” said Tarzan Davis. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NBC Entertainment (@nbc)

The evening’s notable winners included the comedy-drama “The Banshees of Inisherin” — with the most nominations and the most wins of any film including Best Musical of Comedy Motion Picture. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NBC Entertainment (@nbc)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe also nabbed its first Golden Globe win for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” with actress Angela Bassett taking home the award for Best Supporting Actress. 

“We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed and we were surrounded each and every day by the light in the spirit of Chadwick Boseman. And we have joy in knowing that with this historic 'Black Panther' series is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to,” said Bassett as part of her acceptance speech. 

While the show did not see any Arab actors and filmmakers go home with awards, the Golden Globes’ backing organization the Hollywood Foreign Press Association renewed its dedication to diversity and seeing artists of all backgrounds recognized and supported. 

“Hard work, grit, skill, pouring everything you can into a role. So I think everybody here who's nominated for, whether it's film or the acting or whatever it is, they work very hard,” said Tarzan Davis.

Topics: 2023 Golden Globes Guillermo del Toro Golden Globes

Celebs step out in Arab designs at the Golden Globes 

Celebs step out in Arab designs at the Golden Globes 
Updated 25 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Celebs step out in Arab designs at the Golden Globes 

Celebs step out in Arab designs at the Golden Globes 
Updated 25 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Barbadian superstar Rihanna and US model Molly Sims stunned on the red carpet of the Golden Globes this week in Arab designs.  

Rihanna, the singer and founder of makeup brand Fenty Beauty, wore a pair of black heels by Romanian Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi as she posed for pictures with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RIRI (@rihanna_room)

Muaddi and the music sensation have a long-term relationship, with the shoe designer having previously collaborated with both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on footwear collections.  

The singer also has an unparalleled collection of heels by the designer, which have become her go-to choice of footwear whether she is attending lavish red-carpet events, fundraising galas, taking an off-duty stroll or stepping out to dinner. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TONY WARD (@tonywardcouture)

Meanwhile, Sims opted for a pink gown with a plunging neckline and a floor-length cape designed by Lebanese Italian couturier Tony Ward.  

The dress, which featured simple embroidery on the bodice, was from the designer’s ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2023 collection. 

Topics: Golden Globes Rihanna Molly Sims

Actress Sepideh Moafi pays tribute to Iranian protest victims at Golden Globes 

Actress Sepideh Moafi pays tribute to Iranian protest victims at Golden Globes 
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Actress Sepideh Moafi pays tribute to Iranian protest victims at Golden Globes 

Actress Sepideh Moafi pays tribute to Iranian protest victims at Golden Globes 
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Iranian American actress Sepideh Moafi — known for playing Gigi Ghorbani in “The L Word: Generation Q” and Lauren McCauley in “Black Bird” — paid tribute to those who have been killed during the ongoing protests in Iran with her red carpet look at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday. 

The 37-year-old actress turned heads in sparkling black dress with an oversized red poppy rosette at the hip. 

“The dress has many stories,” Moafi said, “but the most important of which is this flower, which represents a blooming new Iran during this revolution.” 

Iranian American designer Amir Taghi and artist Haus of Milad collaborated with Moafi to create the dress. 

Taghi described dressing Moafi as an “absolute honour” and explained that the poppy is “inscribed by Haus of Milad with (the names of) many of the martyrs of our ongoing revolution in Iran.” 

“We will remember you as our heroes forever,” he wrote on Instagram. 

Topics: Sepideh Moafi Golden Globes Golden Globe Awards

Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Khalifa is the new face of MUBA Cosmetics at the global pageant 

Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Khalifa is the new face of MUBA Cosmetics at the global pageant 
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Khalifa is the new face of MUBA Cosmetics at the global pageant 

Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Khalifa is the new face of MUBA Cosmetics at the global pageant 
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Abdullah Khalifa is already making waves at the global pageant as she was unveiled as part of the campaign shoot for MUBA Cosmetics by Andres Felipe — the official makeup partner of Miss Universe 2022. 

Khalifa was one of only five women handpicked by the brand, further strengthening her position in the competition. The four other participants included Alicia Faubel from Spain, Anna Sueangam-iam from Thailand, Ndavi Nokeri from South Africa and Celeste Cortesi from the Philippines. 

Khalifa took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot. “When beauty meets fashion. Thanks to the whole team @mubacosmetics @andresfelipeofficial for making this high fashion shoot such a phenomenal experience for us ladies,” she captioned the post.  

The highly anticipated 71st Miss Universe, culminating on Jan. 14 in New Orleans, United States, will feature almost 90 women from around the globe vying for the coveted title. The evening will end with the 70th Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought the title back to India for the first time in 21 years, crowning her successor. 

Topics: Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Khalifa Miss Universe

Actress Catherine Zeta Jones steps out in a Zuhair Murad ensemble 

Actress Catherine Zeta Jones steps out in a Zuhair Murad ensemble 
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

Actress Catherine Zeta Jones steps out in a Zuhair Murad ensemble 

Actress Catherine Zeta Jones steps out in a Zuhair Murad ensemble 
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Welsh actress Catherine Zeta Jones was spotted this week wearing an outfit by Lebanese designer-to-the-stars Zuhair Murad.  

The “Wednesday” star wore a black jumpsuit with sheer lace detailing from his resort 2023 collection.  

The actress shared a picture of her look on Instagram on Sunday and wrote: “I just woke up like this and realized it’s the weekend. I am going back to bed.” 

This is not the first time Jones has worn a Murad creation.   

In December, she wore a black thigh-high romper during her appearance on the “Late Night Show” with US comedian Seth Meyers. 

The ensemble, from the designer’s fall/winter 2022 collection, featured caped cut-out sleeves with gold embroidered detailing at the chest.  

Topics: Catherine Zeta Jones

Bella Hadid 'proud' to star in her first Louis Vuitton campaign  

Bella Hadid ‘proud’ to star in her first Louis Vuitton campaign  
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

Bella Hadid ‘proud’ to star in her first Louis Vuitton campaign  

Bella Hadid ‘proud’ to star in her first Louis Vuitton campaign  
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: With a repertoire as extensive as Bella Hadid’s, it is hard to believe that the US Dutch Palestinian model has just starred in her first-ever campaign for luxury French label Louis Vuitton.  

The 26-year-old supermodel, who has a worked with countless luxury brands including Burberry, Dior and Versace, shared pictures and videos on Instagram of her partnership with the French fashion house this week.  

The latest campaign is a collaboration between the luxury label and famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, who uses art to talk about mental health.  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

 

In the pictures, Hadid posed wearing a pair of denim jeans with a Louis Vuitton handbag that had colorful splotches painted on. 

In one of the effects-heavy videos Hadid shared on her page, the model was lying on the floor and using a brush to add multi-colored blobs of paint to the air around her. In another multimedia clip, the catwalk star wore black pants with a black-and-white polka-dotted crop top. She sat on the floor with a red Louis Vuitton bag that had the same print as her top.  

“My first @louisvuitton campaign could not have been a better collaboration than with Yayoi Kusama,” Hadid wrote to her 57 million followers. “Not only am I the biggest fan, so intrigued with her story and life… but I connect with her deeply on healing mental struggles through artistic freedom and creation. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

 

“I am so proud to do this campaign, and hope that one day I will be able to embrace Miss Kusama and tell her how important she is to not only me, but so many people struggling,” she added. “Proud is the only word I have. Proud. Thank you @louisvuitton." 

Apart from professional insights, Hadid took to Instagram Stories to share that she is back with her family after a few busy months.  

She shared a heart-warming video of her father Mohamed Hadid, the real estate mogul, making her Palestinian breakfast. He prepared eggs and zaatar manakeesh for the model.  

“Wow… you outdid yourself,” Bella said in the short clip, to which her father replied: “No, I always do this for my babies.”  

Topics: Bella Hadid Louis Vuitton

