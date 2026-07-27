What We Are Reading Today: ‘Unlocking Justice’ by Chad M. Topaz

The American legal system does not offer equal justice to all; we can see obvious racial disparities in sentencing, policing, and incarceration.

In “Unlocking Justice,” Chad Topaz offers a concrete way forward, demonstrating how a candid dialogue between social justice and data science can empower communities, spark informed debate, and inspire advocacy.

In addition to big ideas, Topaz brings the receipts—the data. Drawing on unedited police call logs, chaotic city websites, fragmented judicial records, and other overlooked sources, Topaz explains how social forces shape data we collect, influencing whose voices are heard and whose remain unheard.