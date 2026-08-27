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Saudi date exports surge to near $533 million

Saudi date exports surge to near $533 million
Saudi dates have reached more than 125 countries, reflecting the expanding base of markets receiving the product and strengthening its competitiveness in international markets. (SPA)
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Updated 27 August 2026 16:51
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Saudi date exports surge to near $533 million

Saudi date exports surge to near $533 million
  • The activity is driven by continued growth in export value and an expanding number of importing countries
Updated 27 August 2026 16:51
SPA
Follow

BURAIDAH: The Buraidah International Dates Carnival is witnessing economic and marketing activity that reflects the growing status of Saudi dates, which have expanded beyond local markets into global ones.

This activity is driven by continued growth in export value and an expanding number of importing countries.

According to data and statistics issued by the National Center for Palms and Dates, the Kingdom’s date exports were worth about SR1.938 billion ($516.80 million) in 2025, marking an increase of 14.3 percent compared with 2024.

Export value also rose by 59.5 percent over the past five years, increasing from SR1.215 billion in 2021 to nearly SR2 billion ($533 million) in 2025.

Saudi dates have reached more than 125 countries, reflecting the expanding base of markets receiving the product and strengthening its competitiveness in international markets.

Topics: Buraidah International Dates Carnival

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