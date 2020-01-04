You are here

  Pakistani businessmen hail UAE golden visa service

Pakistani businessmen hail UAE golden visa service

Passengers are seen in the departure hall at terminal three of Dubai Airports in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 26, 2018. (REUTERS/ File photo)
SAIMA SHABBIR

  • Investors, entrepreneurs and professionals will now be able to get long term residence visas
  • Pakistan should adopt the UAE model to attract foreign investment, say businessmen
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s business community has applauded the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Golden Visa Portal, saying it has made it extremely convenient for investors, entrepreneurs and professionals to apply for long-term visas of five or 10 years.

The UAE Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship launched a purpose-built portal to receive golden visa applications on December 16, 2019. The website allows business owners to enjoy a wide range of services and facilities along with unprecedented privileges and multiple options to manage and develop their investments.

A “Gold Residency Visa” or “Gold Card” grants the holder five or 10 years of residency in the UAE.

“It is a great step in this global world where every state is focusing on trade and investment. The UAE wants to attract foreign investors from across the world, including Pakistan,” Mian Anjum Nisar, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), told Arab News on Friday.

“The facility previously lacked in the UAE system: People who had invested a lot still could not cherish the benefits of residency in the Gulf state. This step will further improve the business and investment environment in Emirates,” Nisar said.

Director-General of Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment Kashif Noor concurred with him, saying it was a good opportunity for Pakistani businessmen and entrepreneurs.

“Presently only high net worth individuals can benefit from the scheme, yet it can be a good opportunity for wealthy businessmen from Pakistan who have always wanted to invest in the UAE,” he said, adding it could also benefit the families of golden visa holders who would be able to obtain long-term visas for their dependents as well.

Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief of All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA), said people all over the world wanted to live and run their businesses in Dubai.

“The UAE is also arranging Expo 2020, so it is a good time to introduce such service as the whole world will be focusing on Dubai for six months. So it is a good strategy to give an attractive message to investors all over the world,” Ahmed told Arab News on phone from Karachi, adding that it would also open plenty of new avenues and opportunities for Pakistani businessmen, investors, and talented professionals.

“Pakistan should also follow the UAE model to ease the business environment and attract foreign investment,” he added.

A Pakistani expat and managing partner of Alliot Group, Dr. Hadi Shahid, who has been living in the UAE for the last 40 years, told Arab News on phone from Dubai that the new scheme would be very helpful for Pakistanis running their businesses in the UAE since they would not have to go for visa renewal every two to three years.

“It will also curb the feeling that the UAE does not offer permanency like other countries of the world despite huge investments by individuals. This will be beneficial for those who have properties above 500 million dirhams or have made other heavy investments,” Shahid said.

Abu Dhabi crown prince discusses bilateral ties with PM Khan

  • The visiting royal instructs the Khalifa Fund to allocate $200 million for economic projects in Pakistan
  • The United Arab Emirates is already Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East
ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan departed for his country on Thursday after finishing his day-long official visit to Pakistan.
Prime Minister Imran Khan received the crown prince at the Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi earlier in the day and drove the visiting royal to the Prime Minister House.
The UAE crown prince was accompanied by a high-level delegation and he held a one-on-one meeting with the PM that was followed by a luncheon.
Both the leaders exchanged views on bilateral matters and regional and international issues of common interest. The crown prince also instructed the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development to allocate $200 million to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan, the UAE state news agency, WAM, reported.

"The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the frequent exchange of high-level visits between Pakistan and the UAE and the steady development of cordial ties between the two fraternal countries," said an official statement.

"The Prime Minister highlighted the positive contributions of more than 1.6 million expatriate Pakistani community, which considers UAE as their second home," the statement added. "Prime Minister Imran Khan also thanked the UAE leadership and its people for their commitment to Pakistan's socio-economic development, focused in particular on health, education and youth."

Islamabad said the visit illustrated the strength and substance of the Pakistan-UAE special relationship, based on commonalities of faith, cultural affinities, and a shared resolve to take mutual cooperation to a new level.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said on Thursday that “our relationship goes back decades. This is a relationship that is both wide and deep.”
She said at a weekly press briefing that the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common interest were discussed during the meeting.
“Frequent exchange of high-level visits between Pakistan and UAE is reflective of the importance that the two countries attach to their fraternal ties. Whenever the two leaderships meet all major issues are discussed in detail,” Farooqui said.
The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investment. The Gulf country is also among Pakistan’s prime development partners in education, health, and energy sectors — hosting more than 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates, which contribute remittances of around $4.5 billion annually to the GDP, the foreign office said in a statement.
Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, senior economist and joint executive director of Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), told Arab News that this was a significant visit since Pakistan was seeking diplomatic support to extend its economic ties.
“Pakistan aims to win support of friendly countries on the FATF, Kashmir, and related matters of geo-strategic nature,” Ahmed said, adding that “the Board of Investment has already been pursuing investors from the UAE and we hope that the private sector of the Gulf state will show interest in special economic zones of Pakistan.”
“Pakistan already has strong economic ties with the UAE. However, there is a need to boost diplomatic efforts so that placement for skilled and unskilled labor can be ensured,” he continued.
Javed Hafeez, former ambassador and expert on foreign affairs, said that the visit of Crown Prince Zayed Al-Nahyan reaffirmed the importance the UAE attached to its ties with Pakistan.
“The UAE has made significant investments in the Pakistan’s banking and telecommunications sectors. It has been providing sizeable humanitarian assistance as well. Both South Asia and the Gulf region are passing through a crucial period,” Hafeez noted, adding that periodic consultations were necessary in the interest of regional peace and security.
“Pakistan will expect more investments from the UAE, particularly in the field of tourism. EXPO 2020 will be an opportune occasion for Pakistan to promote its exports to the world,” he said.
On Wednesday, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi said in a statement that the visit “will further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly countries.”
The UAE crown prince last visited Islamabad in January 2019 on PM Khan’s invitation.
Khan visited the UAE several times since August 2018 after assumed the country’s top political office in order to secure financial assistance to tackle Pakistan’s economic crisis. The UAE pledged $3 billion in balance-of-payments support and oil supply on deferred payments.
Last week, UAE Culture Minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan met with PM Khan and President Arif Alvi in Islamabad.
“It was our endeavor to further strengthen the existing bilateral engagement at all levels and in all fields, including trade, investment, energy, culture and tourism,” the president said after the meeting.
He also highlighted that 1.6 million Pakistanis living in the Emirates were a bridge between the two countries and contributed to UAE’s development.

