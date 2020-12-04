Saudi Arabia leads Arab world in global AI index

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked first in the Arab world and 22nd globally in the Global Artificial Intelligence Index.
Prepared by the Tortoise Intelligence report, it is the first global index to benchmark nations on their level of investment, innovation and implementation of artificial intelligence.
The Global AI Index is based on 143 separate indicators. Saudi Arabia ranked second worldwide in the “government strategy” category, took ninth place globally in the “operating environment” standard and 12th in the “research” rankings. It also took 22nd place for infrastructure and was ranked 46th in the “talent” and “commercial” categories.
The Kingdom advanced by seven places on the index, moving up from 29th place in 2019. The US ranked first followed by China, the UK, Canada, Israel, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, France and Singapore.
Commenting on improving seven places in the index, Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, chairman of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), said: “The Kingdom’s progression to seven places in the Global AI index in one year affirmed the leadership’s constant support for this pivotal sector at the national level.”
The rise is the result of efforts to integrate government agencies and entities that took part in National Transformation Program (NTP 2020) initiatives taken in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, he said.
