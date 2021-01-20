Egypt says agreed with Qatar on resuming diplomatic relations

CAIRO: Egypt has agreed to resume diplomatic relations with Qatar, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on a statement on Wednesday.
"Arab Republic of Egypt and the state of Qatar has exchanged two official notes today, Jan. 20, according to which the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations," the statement said.
- The resumption of relations with Qatar comes in implementation of the AlUla Agreement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said
