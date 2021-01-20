You are here

  • Egypt says agreed with Qatar on resuming diplomatic relations

An Egyptian national flag flutters over Cairo's Tahrir Square on January 24, 2016, on the eve of the anniversary of the 2011 uprising. (File/AFP)
  • The resumption of relations with Qatar comes in implementation of the AlUla Agreement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said
CAIRO: Egypt has agreed to resume diplomatic relations with Qatar, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on a statement on Wednesday.
"Arab Republic of Egypt and the state of Qatar has exchanged two official notes today, Jan. 20, according to which the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations," the statement said.

Topics: Egypt Qatar GCC countries 37th GCC summit

Updated 22 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 3,506 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in another record high daily count since the start of the pandemic.

The new figures bring the total number of recorded virus cases in the UAE to 263,729. 

It said the infected individuals are from various nationalities and are in a stable condition receiving the necessary care.

The health ministry said it conducted 162,945 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours as part of an intensified testing campaign.

It also announced six deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 762.

The ministry said the 3,746 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 235,421.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE

