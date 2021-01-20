Egypt says agreed with Qatar on resuming diplomatic relations

UAE announces record 3,506 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 3,506 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in another record high daily count since the start of the pandemic.

The new figures bring the total number of recorded virus cases in the UAE to 263,729.

It said the infected individuals are from various nationalities and are in a stable condition receiving the necessary care.

The health ministry said it conducted 162,945 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours as part of an intensified testing campaign.

It also announced six deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 762.

The ministry said the 3,746 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 235,421.