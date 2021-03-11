You are here

UAE enlists K9 dogs in fight against coronavirus
One-Betta, a COVID-19 sniffing Dutch Shepard, holds her favorite reward after finding a COVID-19 scented target in a classroom on the Florida International University campus on Jan. 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

  The units will be working in specific areas and venues during events and competitions
  The UAE has been using sniffer dogs at multiple entry points to detect cases of COVID-19 among travelers
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has started enlisting mobile units of K9 sniffer dogs to track possible coronavirus cases, state news agency WAM reported.

The units will be working in specific areas and venues during events and competitions to enable organizers and health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The National Emirate Team has worked with the oldest veterinary school in Europe, National Veterinary School of Alfort in France, to set up training workshops for the K9 units, the report added.

Gulf News reported that the UAE has been using sniffer dogs at multiple entry points to detect cases of COVID-19 among travelers and that interior officials earlier said that K9 police dogs have been deployed in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports and at the Ghuwaifat border point.

Lebanon's politicians show no sign of saving their country, France says

Lebanon’s politicians show no sign of saving their country, France says
  "I would be tempted to qualify Lebanese politicians as guilty of not helping a country in danger," Le Drian said
  "There is still time to act today, but tomorrow will be too late," he said
PARIS: France’s foreign minister said on Thursday time was running out to prevent Lebanon collapsing and that he could see no sign that the country’s politicians were doing what they could to save it.
France has spearheaded international efforts to rescue the former French protectorate from its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war by trying to use Paris’ historical influence to persuade squabbling politicians to adopt a reform roadmap and form a new government to unlock international aid.
“I would be tempted to qualify Lebanese politicians as guilty of not helping a country in danger,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told a news conference in Paris.
“They all committed to act to create an inclusive government and committed to implementing indispensable reforms. That was seven months ago and nothing is moving. I think it’s not too late, but the delays are very small before collapse.
Prime minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri is at loggerheads with President Michel Aoun and has been unable to form a new government since October.
Groups of protesters have been burning tires daily to block roads since the Lebanese currency tumbled to a new lows, deepening popular anger over Lebanon’s financial collapse.
“It’s up to the Lebanese authorities to take their destiny in hand knowing that the international community is looking with concern,” Le Drian said. “There is still time to act today, but tomorrow will be too late.”

Turkey detains 13 for 'insulting' Erdogan on Women's Day

Turkey detains 13 for ‘insulting’ Erdogan on Women’s Day
  Insulting Turkish president is a crime punishable up to four years in prison
ANKARA: Thirteen people who allegedly insulted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a Women’s Day march have been detained, officials and news reports said Thursday.
Denouncing violence against women in Turkey where over 400 women were killed in 2020, thousands of protesters had marched along a street in central Istanbul on Monday. Unlike previous years when police broke up similar demonstrations, the march ended peacefully.
Istanbul governor’s office said that police inspected videos of the demonstration and on Wednesday detained 13 people — including a minor — who participated in the protest. The group had chanted “slogans” but did not elaborate.
The Cumhuriyet newspaper and other media said the suspects were detained for questioning over slogans deemed to be insulting to Erdogan.
Insulting the president is a crime in Turkey, punishable by up to four years in prison. Thousands of people, including journalists, politicians, actors and schoolchildren, have been prosecuted for alleged insults to Erdogan.
Despite Erdogan’s pledge last week to enact human rights reforms, including on freedom of speech, the detention were carried out.

Amnesty director slams Turkey over rights abuses

Amnesty director slams Turkey over rights abuses
  Nils Muiznieks urges European countries to take harder line against Ankara
  'Turkey's disregard for human rights has recently become particularly brazen'
LONDON: The director of Amnesty International’s Europe office has called for a harder line against Turkey’s human rights violations, saying “the time for delay and dithering is over” in holding the country accountable.

“Turkey’s disregard for human rights has recently become particularly brazen,” said Nils Muiznieks.

“It is not only jailing innocent journalists, human rights defenders, protesting students and social media activists, it is also ramping up political persecution and ignoring European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) rulings to release people unjustly imprisoned.

“It is time for European governments to ratchet up the pressure and demand Turkey’s compliance with its obligations and not be blinded by the lofty statements in the long-awaited human rights action plan announced by President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan on 2 March.”

Muiznieks added: “The deep erosion in the justice system can only be reversed through a root and branch reform.”

Turkey is a member of the Council of Europe, and has long “gone through the motions of cooperating with the ECtHR,” he said, adding that Ankara’s refusal to budge on two high-profile cases of human rights abuses that have made their way through the European court system has driven a diplomatic wedge between the country and its European neighbors.

“A stark sign of disengagement from ‘business as usual’ for Turkey has been its refusal to release two leading figures who have been wrongly imprisoned for more than three and four years respectively — Osman Kavala, a philanthropist and pillar of Turkish civil society, and Selahattin Demirtaş, a political opposition leader, both of whom I know personally.”

The ECtHR, Muiznieks said, had found that both of these detentions “were cases of political persecution.”

Pan-European organizations such as the Committee of Ministers — a body consisting of the foreign ministers of all EU member states — have called repeatedly for Kavala’s release.

“Turkey’s response has been to spit in the face of the rest of Europe by slapping new, unfounded charges on both men, demonstrating the clearly political nature of the cases,” said Muiznieks.

“These ‘fantastical’ accusations against Kavala would be laughable were their use to deprive him of his freedom not so utterly unjust.”

Muiznieks said the EU should launch “infringement proceedings” against Turkey and launch an inquiry into Ankara’s failure to implement legally binding ECtHR rulings.

“The Turkish authorities have shown that no amount of dialogue will free these men,” he added. “It is impossible to pretend that Turkey continues to cooperate and fulfil its obligations in good faith.”

At least 20 dead in Egypt clothing factory fire

At least 20 dead in Egypt clothing factory fire
  Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene to put down the blaze while ambulances were ferrying the casualties to nearby hospitals
  The cause of the blaze was not immediately known
CAIRO: A fire at a garment factory near Cairo on Thursday killed at least 20 people and injured 24, officials said, the latest such incident in Egypt where safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced.
The cause of the blaze, which ripped through the four-story plant in Obour, an outlying district of the greater area around the Egyptian capital, was not immediately known, according to a statement released by the government.
Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene to put down the blaze while ambulances were ferrying the casualties to nearby hospitals, the statement said. It added that a team of experts was looking into the damage and trying to assess the impact the fire might have had on any of the adjacent buildings in the area.
No further information was immediately available.
Factory fires, as well as blazes elsewhere, are quite common in Egypt, due to the lax enforcement of industrial and other safety measures.
Last month, a thirteen-story apartment building in Cairo caught fire after a blaze erupted at an unlicensed leather factory that occupied its first three floors. Fire fighters struggled for almost a day to extinguish the flames amid fear that the building might collapse over the Ring Road, the major freeway of the Greater Cairo metropolitan area.
The fire ended up damaging the building's foundations, which eventually forced municipal authorities to demolish it.
And last December, an intensive care unit at a private hospital, also in Obour, killed seven coronavirus patients. At the time, the state-run al-Ahram daily reported that an initial investigation blamed an electric short-circuit for the fire.
A similar blaze erupted at the coronavirus ward of a private hospital in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria last June, also leaving seven patients dead. There was another fire in May in a coronavirus isolation center in Cairo that didn’t cause any casualties.

Rights groups slam Tehran's 'assault' on independent charities

Rights groups slam Tehran’s ‘assault’ on independent charities
  One of Iran's largest poverty alleviation charities has been dissolved after years of government harassment
  Human Rights Watch: Move is 'just the latest attempt to curtail the work of independent civil society'
LONDON: A coalition of human rights groups and civil society organizations have penned a joint statement urging Iran to reverse a court ruling that dissolved one of the country’s largest and most important poverty alleviation charities.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW) – one of the statement’s signatories – the court ordered the shutdown of Imam Ali’s Popular Student Relief Society (IAPSRS) “at the government’s request in apparent coordination with Iran’s abusive intelligence and security apparatus.”

IAPSRS is an independent charity that has worked to reduce poverty and address other crucial issues, including child marriage and death sentences against child offenders.

“We call on the Iranian government to immediately overturn this decision, which is an apparent violation of the freedoms of association and speech,” read the joint statement.

“IAPSRS works within legal limitations to provide essential support to marginalized groups, including children. The coordinated pressure by the Rouhani administration as well as the intelligence apparatus to dissolve IAPSRS is a new assault on independent associations.”

On March 5, a court found that the IAPSRS had questioned “Islamic rulings such as qisas (retribution in kind)” and promoted “falsehood by publishing statements against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The charity held special consultative status with the UN’s Economic and Social Council, and has cooperated at various times with the UN Human Rights Council.

The joint statement concluded by urging the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to “raise this case with the Iranian government at the highest levels, and to pressure them to stop further curtailing the already restricted civil space in Iran.”

The court ruling comes after years of pressure on the group by Tehran. Last year, authorities arrested the organization’s founder, as well as two of his colleagues, on charges of insulting Iran’s supreme leader, and raided the charity’s offices, seizing electronic devices and financial documents.

Tara Sepehri Far, Iran researcher at HRW, said: “Iranian authorities’ attempt to dissolve a reputable charity group on murky grounds is just the latest attempt to curtail the work of independent civil society. Iranian authorities should drop charges against the founder of IAPSRS and allow the group to operate as an independent organization.”

