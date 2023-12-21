You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Head of Gulf Research Center clarifies comments on Gaza published in Le Monde newspaper

The chair of the Gulf Research Center, Abdulaziz Sager, on Thursday wrote to French newspaper Le Monde clarifying his position on comments about the conflict in Gaza. (Reuters/File Photo)
The chair of the Gulf Research Center, Abdulaziz Sager, on Thursday wrote to French newspaper Le Monde clarifying his position on comments about the conflict in Gaza. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 21 December 2023
Arab News
Head of Gulf Research Center clarifies comments on Gaza published in Le Monde newspaper

Head of Gulf Research Center clarifies comments on Gaza published in Le Monde newspaper
  • Sager’s letter was in response to an article published in the newspaper on Dec 20
  • He says quotes attributed to him about a possible Saudi-French plan to exile Hamas leaders to Algeria were personal opinions and not the policy of any government body
Updated 21 December 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The chair of the Gulf Research Center, Abdulaziz Sager, on Thursday wrote to French newspaper Le Monde clarifying his position on comments about the conflict in Gaza that were attributed to him in a story published the previous day.

The newspaper’s story suggested that there was a proposed joint Saudi-French plan to exile Hamas leaders to Algeria. However, sources have denied this.

Sager said that the opinions expressed by him in the Le Monde story were his own, shared off the record, and did not reflect or represent the views of any official body or organization.

He wrote: “I read the article published in your newspaper on Dec. 20, 2023, by journalist Benjamin Barthe,” titled Transfer Hamas military leaders to Algiers: A Saudi plan submitted to the French Foreign Ministry.

“In it, the journalist mentioned some opinions that were attributed to me regarding Gaza. In all cases, I express my own opinions as a researcher interested in Gulf affairs and as the head of an independent research institution.

“These opinions were not meant for publishing. Naturally, they do not reflect the opinions of any governmental or official body whatsoever.

“I wanted to clarify that all that has been mentioned in the piece, attributed to me, does not reflect the position of any government body, whether Saudi or French, but mere personal ideas, suggestions and opinions.”

Topics: War on Gaza media Israel Palestine Hamas Algeria Saudi Arabia France Le Monde

Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount explores merger: report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount explores merger: report
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP
Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount explores merger: report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount explores merger: report
  • A possible deal remains uncertain and will likley attract scrutiny by US regulators
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Warner Brothers Discovery shares slid more than 5 percent Wednesday after reports emerged that the media and entertainment giant is exploring a merger with rival Paramount Global.
Warner Brothers Discovery chief executive David Zaslav met with Paramount Global boss Bob Bakish for several hours to discuss the possibility of merging the companies, Axios reported, citing unnamed sources.
The talks — which took place on Tuesday in New York — were described as preliminary, with the outcome uncertain.
Zaslav has also spoken with Shari Redstone, who owns Paramount’s parent company, about the potential for a deal, Axios reported.
Warner Brothers Discovery brands include CNN, HBO, and its eponymous film studios, while Paramount’s properties include its movie studios of the same name and the CBS broadcasting group.
Zaslav and Bakish discussed ways the companies could build on one another’s strengths, such as by combining their streaming services to better compete with Netflix and Disney+, the report said.
Warner Brothers Discovery had a market value of about $28.4 billion based on its closing share price Wednesday — more than double the roughly $10.3 billion valuation of Paramount Global based on its closing share price.
Warner has hired bankers to explore an acquisition, Axios reported.
A merger of that size could spark further consolidation in the media industry and draw intense scrutiny by US regulators.

Topics: Warner Bros Discovery Paramount Global

Sky News team witnesses Israeli drone strike in designated ‘safe’ area

Sky News team witnesses Israeli drone strike in designated ‘safe’ area
Updated 21 December 2023
Arab News
Sky News team witnesses Israeli drone strike in designated 'safe' area

Sky News team witnesses Israeli drone strike in designated ‘safe’ area
  • Sky reporter Alistair Bunkall said it was unclear why the area in Rafah was attacked
  • Footage captured by Sky's team showed a child’s lifeless body being recovered from the rubble
Updated 21 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Sky News journalists in the Gaza Strip have reported witnessing a deadly Israeli drone strike while filming at a hospital in Rafah.

The newscaster’s Middle East correspondent, Alistair Bunkall, said it was unclear why the area was attacked and stressed the Israeli military had said Rafah, which lies south of the embattled Palestinian enclave, was safe.

A Sky News investigation earlier this month revealed Israel has routinely issued confusing evacuation orders for civilians and bombed areas it had previously declared safe.

Sky’s team in Gaza captured footage both during and in the wake of Wednesday’s attack. The video compilation, shared on the news service’s website, showed a father and his terrified children taking cover behind a car, civilians digging with their bare hands to reach survivors, and a child’s lifeless body being recovered from the rubble.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has vowed to continue bombing the Gaza Strip until it eliminates Hamas.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who previously urged Israeli leaders to take concrete steps to reduce civilian deaths, suggested the violence would end if Hamas surrendered.

He said: “We hear many countries urging an end to this conflict, which we would all like to see. I hear virtually no one demanding of Hamas that it stop hiding behind civilians, that it lays down its arms, that it surrenders. This is over tomorrow if Hamas does that.”

Addressing an end-of-year media conference, Blinken urged Israel to do more to reduce the toll on innocent people.

“We continue to believe that Israel does not have to choose between removing the threat of Hamas and minimizing the toll on civilians in Gaza,” he said.

On Dec. 8, the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution backed by over 90 member states to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where the number of civilian casualties continues to rise. The death toll has surpassed 20,000, of whom more than 8,000 are children, according to the health ministry.

Topics: Gaza Israel Sky News

Social media platform X back up after global outage

Social media platform X back up after global outage
Updated 21 December 2023
Reuters
Social media platform X back up after global outage

Social media platform X back up after global outage
Updated 21 December 2023
Reuters

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was restored globally early Thursday, with over 77,000 US users facing issues at the peak of the outage.
Users in Canada, Britain, France and other countries reported issues with accessing both X and X Pro, earlier known as TweetDeck.
Over 7,000 users in Canada and Britain experienced issues with the platform, according to Downdetector data.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.
The cause of the outage, which began a little after 12 am ET(0500 GMT), is not yet known, and emails to X’s communications and support teams bounced back.
Users on X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, experienced an inability to view posts, receiving a “Welcome to X!” message. X Pro users encountered a message that said “Waiting for posts.”
The social media platform faced upheaval and uncertainty following Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, leading to layoffs, including numerous engineers responsible for fixing and preventing service outages, sources have previously told Reuters.
Users took to rival Meta’s app, Threads, to discuss the outage, citing difficulties in accessing posts, replies and profiles on X.

Topics: Twitter

Austrian national convicted in UK over Iran TV ‘terror plot’

Austrian national convicted in UK over Iran TV ‘terror plot’
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP
Austrian national convicted in UK over Iran TV 'terror plot'

Austrian national convicted in UK over Iran TV ‘terror plot’
  • Dovtaev boarded a plane from Vienna to London to gather ‘hostile reconnaissance’ on a building occupied by the Persian-language channel Iran International
  • Iranian government declared Iran International a terrorist organization after it reported on protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP

LONDON: An Austrian national was found guilty at a UK court Wednesday of spying for a group that may have been preparing to attack an independent Iranian TV station in London.
Magomed-Husejn Dovtaev, who is originally from Chechnya, was convicted by a jury at the Old Bailey court in central London following a short trial.
The 31-year-old had pled not guilty to possession of records containing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
He was detained by counter-terrorism officers in west London on February 11.
Prosecutors told his trial that Dovtaev boarded a plane from Vienna to London to gather “hostile reconnaissance” on a building occupied by the Persian-language channel Iran International.
The channel’s journalists had reported on alleged human rights violations in the country.
The Iranian government declared Iran International a terrorist organization after it reported on protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
She died in September last year after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
Amini’s death triggered months of nationwide demonstrations under the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom.”
The prosecution argued that the Iranian authorities’ attitude toward Iran International had made its employees “targets for violent reprisals.”
Dovtaev is due to be sentenced on Friday and faces up to 15 years in prison.
In response to the verdict, Iran International said the trial was a reminder of the threats journalists and news organizations face.
“Today’s verdict sends a clear message that the UK remains a bastion of free speech where threats against journalists will not be tolerated,” it said.
“We will not be cowed by threats. Our journalists will continue to provide the independent, uncensored news the people of Iran deserve.”

Topics: Britain Iran Magomed-Husejn Dovtaev Mahsa Amini

Poll reveals Americans oppose Biden’s handling of Gaza conflict, sympathetic to Palestinians

Poll reveals Americans oppose Biden’s handling of Gaza conflict, sympathetic to Palestinians
Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News
Poll reveals Americans oppose Biden's handling of Gaza conflict, sympathetic to Palestinians

Poll reveals Americans oppose Biden’s handling of Gaza conflict, sympathetic to Palestinians
  • Results highlight generation gap, division among US population
Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A recent poll sheds light on public sentiment regarding US President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, revealing that most Americans oppose his decisions.

According to the New York Times/Siena College poll released on Tuesday, 57 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s approach to the conflict, with 33 percent approving and the remainder undecided.

The results highlight the massive divide in opinion among Americans as to the best course of action in the conflict.

The Biden administration has consistently provided robust support to Israel, a stance that has faced criticism as the Israeli military campaign faces challenges amid growing international opposition.

Regarding the course of action, about 44 percent of those polled believe that Israel should halt its military campaign to help reduce the number of civilian casualties, while 39 percent support continuation of the current action.

Concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza are widespread, with 48 percent of all those polled believing that Israel is not taking sufficient precautions to avoid such casualties. Of that number, just under half said they believed the killing of civilians was intentional.

The poll also highlighted a generation gap, with nearly three-quarters of those aged 18 to 29 expressing disapproval of Biden’s handling of the conflict, while showing more sympathy for the Palestinian perspective compared to their older counterparts.

The poll surveyed about 1,000 voters from Dec. 10-14, with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Topics: War on Gaza gaza conflict Americans

