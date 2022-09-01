You are here

Ship refloated after running aground in Egypt's Suez Canal

The Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. (Shutterstock)
  • The vessel had been blocking the southern section of the canal, two navigational sources said
CAIRO: Tug boats refloated an oil tanker that was briefly stranded in Egypt’s Suez Canal late on Wednesday due to a technical fault with its rudder, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said.

The vessel, Affinity V, had been blocking the southern section of the canal, two navigational sources said, but SCA sources said shortly after midnight local time that traffic had returned to normal.

The incident occurred in the same southern, single-lane stretch of the canal where a giant cargo ship, the Ever Given, ran aground for six days in March 2021, disrupting global trade.

According to ship monitoring service TankerTrackers, the Aframax tanker Affinity V seemed to have lost control in the Suez Canal on Wednesday evening while heading south.

“She temporarily clogged up traffic and is now facing south again, but moving slowly by tugboat assistance,” TankerTrackers said on Twitter.

Refinitiv ship-tracking data and the Marine Traffic website also showed the Affinity V facing southwards and traveling slowly in the canal, surrounded by tugs.

The Singapore-flagged tanker was headed for the Red Sea port of Yanbu in Saudi Arabia, the tracking sites said.

After the Ever Given ran aground, the SCA had announced accelerated plans to expand the canal, including extending a second channel that allows shipping to pass in both directions along part of its course and deepening an existing channel.

Work on the expansion is due to be completed in 2023.

Erdogan ally resigns after allegations from crime boss

Updated 31 August 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: A top member of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party has resigned following a string of corruption allegations levelled through social media by a fugitive crime boss.

Convicted felon Sedat Peker has gained a cult following in Turkey by using YouTube and Twitter to accuse top members of Erdogan’s team of everything from graft to drug smuggling and even murder.

Peker is believed to be hiding out in the United Arab Emirates and saw his lavish property in Istanbul confiscated last week. The 51-year-old openly admits to being a crime boss and claims to have incriminating evidence stacked away on his phone against top officials who allegedly deal with the Turkish underworld.

Most of his videos rack up millions of views.

His latest Twitter posts last weekend accused a string of officials of seeking bribes from companies trading on the stock exchange.

One of them concerned Korkmaz Karaca — an executive in Erdogan’s AKP ruling party and a member of the Presidential Economic Policy Board.

Karaca said on Twitter that the “ongoing immoral troll lynching campaign on social media” was damaging his health and ruining his family life. “This lynching, which has reached my beautiful daughter and wife, has become a threat to my health again. For these reasons, I am resigning from my post,” he said late Tuesday. He denied the allegations and argued that he never met the people mentioned by the crime boss.

Another Erdogan adviser implicated by Peker resigned last Sunday.

Peker’s popularity stems in part from his oratory skills and his free admission that he is guilty of many of the same crimes he accuses the government of being involved in.

His allegations also feed into a growing perception of government waste and corruption in the second decade of Erdogan’s dominant rule.

Erdogan rose to power vowing to root out the graft that blemished successive secular governments in the 1980s and 1990s.

But polls show the public accusing Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted party of the same bad habits in the runup to next year’s general election.

Turkey’s main opposition parties demanded a formal investigation into Peker’s latest allegations this week.

Staff strike paralyzes telecom services in southern Lebanon

Updated 31 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Prison overcrowding sparks protests as state looks into general amnesty
BEIRUT: On Wednesday, telecommunication networks in southern Lebanon were completely out of service. Other regions may follow, portending a nationwide telecom and internet outage.

A total of 5,674 employees at the Ministry of Communications and state-run internet provider Ogero went on strike, demanding that their salaries be increased.

Maintenance on the telephone networks that feed telecom lines has stopped as employees insisted on not fixing any malfunctions until their demands are met.

The employees demand that they receive their salaries based on the rate of 8,000 Lebanese pounds to the US dollar.

As telephone lines gradually went out of service, the emergency number of the Lebanese Red Cross was suspended as well.

Lebanese judges were reimbursed based on the 8,000-pound-per-dollar rate for two months (instead of the 1,500-pound-per-dollar rate).

However, following protests by other public sector workers, the decision was revoked. This prompted judges to go on strike as of Aug. 23.

As state institutions collapsed one after the other amid the worsening economic crisis, protests broke out in Lebanese prisons.

Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi suggested looking into a general amnesty, which he believes has become necessary under the circumstances.

“Prisons are overcrowded, 79.1 percent of prisoners are not convicted, and many suffer from malnutrition and medicine shortages,” Mawlawi told the press on Wednesday.

He appealed to judges to contribute to solving the problem of prison overcrowding by expediting trials.

“Funds worth 20 billion pounds have been allocated to secure food after the companies supplying food to prisons stopped providing their services because they were no longer getting paid,” said Mawlawi.

“Prisons benefit from grants that reach the Ministry of Interior, and if need be, we will transfer all grants to the prisoners.”

In addition, Mawlawi advised shortening prison sentences, stressing that caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri support the idea.

He noted that a bill will be submitted in this regard on Thursday to be presented to Parliament.

Prisoners went on a hunger strike and protested in Roumieh prison, where the number of inmates exceeds the standard capacity by four times, casting a shadow over all aspects of prisoners’ lives. The protests were dispersed by force, and some soldiers were stabbed.

While prison food does not satisfy basic nutritional standards, the prison administration prevents the families of convicts from bringing food to the prison out of concern that they could be smuggling contraband.

Rabih Qais, an activist in defense of the prisoners, told Arab News: “The situation in prisons is an extension of the prevailing situation in the entire country but in a more severe way.

“There’s no electricity or ventilation. Lebanon’s prisons, which can accommodate a total of 3,500 prisoners, currently hold about 8,000 prisoners.

“Detainees are being transferred to holding cells in police stations, and 43 percent of the prisoners are Syrians, Palestinians and other nationalities.”

Qais asked: “How do drugs and cell phones enter Roumieh prison despite the tight security measures there? Protests in this prison often break out as a result of the indescribable bad conditions.”

After confiscating several cell phones and makeshift knives from prisoners in Roumieh, Mawlawi said: “The prison problem is due to the weak capabilities of the state, overcrowding and lack of discipline.”

The head of the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee, MP Michel Moussa, said the committee will hold a meeting on Thursday in this regard. He stressed the urgent need to address the living and health issues of prisoners.

“We called on international bodies and civil society to help in this matter. There are proposals to build new prisons or take certain unused state headquarters in order to reduce overcrowding in prisons, in addition to speeding up trials, especially since the majority of prisoners are not yet convicted,” Moussa said.

Al-Sadr locked into 'zero-sum' game for Iraq dominance

Updated 31 August 2022
AFP

  • Since elections last October, disagreements between Al-Sadr and a rival Iran-backed Shiite force known as the Coordination Framework have left Iraq without a new government
BAGHDAD: Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr may have declared his “definitive retirement” from politics this week, but the violence that erupted after his announcement points to murkier intentions, analysts believe.

“Al-Sadr is looking to become the most powerful Shiite political player in Iraq,” Renad Mansour of British think tank Chatham House said.

“That is his agenda, and part of achieving that requires destabilizing not just the political system as such, but particularly the Shiite house and building it back up with him at the center of it.”

Al-Sadr, whose father was one of Iraq’s most respected Shiite clerics, has gradually grown into a key political player in this landscape, bolstered by a Shiite support base that he often mobilizes to press his demands.

Since elections last October, disagreements between Al-Sadr and a rival Iran-backed Shiite force known as the Coordination Framework have left Iraq without a new government, prime minister or president.

Tensions escalated sharply on Monday when Al-Sadr loyalists stormed the government palace inside the Green Zone after he announced he was quitting politics.

But Sadr’s supporters then left the Green Zone on Tuesday afternoon when he appealed for them to withdraw within the hour — a demonstration of the cult-like following that earned him his kingmaker status.

At least 30 Al-Sadr supporters had been shot dead and nearly 600 wounded in nearly 24 hours of fighting between rival Shiite factions.

“It’s not the first time he has sent protesters in and then asked them to withdraw,” Mansour said. “His goal, his ultimate aim, is to become the main Shia political force in Iraq.”

Al-Sadr’s bloc won 73 seats in the October elections, making it the largest faction in the 329-seat parliament.

The cleric has since tried a series of unsuccessful maneuvers to “secure his dominance within the political system and exclude his rivals,” said assistant professor Fanar Haddad of the University of Copenhagen.

UN observers warn of Houthi step-up in Hodeidah

Updated 31 August 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Militia has taken advantage of truce and absence of coalition warplanes to reinforce battlefields with fighters, says army official
AL-MUKALLA: UN observers in Hodeidah have urged the Iran-backed Houthis to reduce their “significant” presence in the western Yemeni city, warning that any military action would threaten the UN-brokered ceasefire and Stockholm Agreement. 

The UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement, or UNMHA, said that it has seen large deployments of Houthi fighters in the city, raising fears of military activity that could undermine a fragile truce in the country. 

“Hodeidah must be kept free of military manifestations, as agreed in Stockholm. UNMHA urges the Houthi leadership to respect the terms of the Hodeidah Agreement and refrain from actions that may contribute to escalation, in the interest of all Yemenis,” the UN mission said in a statement.

A relative peace has existed in Hodeidah since late last year when the joint forces of the government unilaterally abandoned their positions in and around the city to reinforce other battlefields in the country as part of a military plan sponsored by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.

Local military officials and analysts told Arab News that the Houthis recently gathered forces and equipment in Hodeidah in preparation for a large military parade, but did not rule out the possibility that the militia would attack the remaining government enclaves in the province. 

Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Kumaim, a Yemeni military analyst, said that the Houthis transported tribespeople and military hardware from highlands under their control, including Amran and Dhamar, to Hodeidah for the parade. 

Al-Kumaim said that the militia had taken advantage of the truce and absence of coalition warplanes to reinforce battlefields with fighters and recruit thousands through indoctrination camps, as well as organize military parades in Sanaa, Amran and Thamar.

Militia helicopters had flown over battlefields in Taiz for the first time since early 2015, he added. 

“The Houthis want to claim massive military power and that they will not accept peace. They also want to send a message to their supporters that they intend to use military force,” Al-Kumaim said.

Steven Fagin, US ambassador to Yemen, condemned the Houthis for repeatedly attacking Al-Dhabab area, west of Taiz, in the past three days, killing and wounding dozens.

He urged warring factions to stop fueling violence in the country. 

“I am deeply concerned about the Houthi attack on Al-Dhabab, in direct violation of the truce. To avoid further escalation, I call on all sides to continue full participation in the Military Coordination Committee,” Fagin said in a statement. 

Despite confirmed reports of hundreds of violations by the Houthis, the UN-sponsored truce between the Houthis and the internationally recognized government of Yemen is largely holding, and casualty numbers have fallen significantly since April 2.

Light plane crashes near UAE's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, pilot hurt

Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

  • The pilot was injured and rushed to the hospital for necessary treatment and monitoring
DUBAI: A light aircraft has crashed in the carpark of Abu Dhabi’s Grand Mosque injuring the pilot, officials said on Monday, blaming a technical malfunction.
“A Cessna light civil single-engine fixed-wing aircraft crashed in the outdoor parking lots of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque due to a technical malfunction. Competent teams immediately rushed to the crash site,” state news agency WAM reported, citing the General Civil Aviation Authority.
The Cessna single-engine plane was approaching an exclusive airport for private jets in the UAE capital’s center when it came down near the white marble landmark, the country’s biggest mosque.
“Preliminary investigations showed that the accident was caused by a technical malfunction while the amateur-built plane was heading to land at Al-Bateen Executive Airport, and crashed in an unpopulated area,” GCAA said.
“As a result of the accident, the pilot was injured and rushed to the hospital for necessary treatment and monitoring,” the authority added.
It also said that all concerned teams, including the National Search and Rescue Center, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and the GCAA, coordinated to secure the crash site, affirming “that the safety of civilians is their top priority.”
GCAA said that it will continue investigating the causes and consequences of the accident, and Emirati authorities urged the public to obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid spreading and circulating rumors.
(With AFP)

